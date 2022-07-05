News

this was the confrontation between Mexican soldiers and alleged drug traffickers in Altar, Sonora

During the afternoon of Saturday in the state of Sonora, Mexico, an intense shootout was triggered as a result of the confrontation between elements of the Mexican Army and alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The incident occurred in Altar, after the arrest of a priority objective by military elements, which triggered the confrontation and blockades by the alleged assassins.

This was reported by the authorities through their official Twitter account, in which they mentioned that, along with the military, there were government agencies and they asked citizens to take precautions when moving through the sector in which the operation was carried out. .

And it was not until Saturday night when the Secretary of Public Security of Sonora (SSP), released the results of this.

According to the Secretariat, four people from the area were arrested and one more was killed, who was carrying out detonations against the security elements.

However, they made it known that one of the members of the army was injured and another lost his life.

Although they did not give more details regarding the identity of the detained people, local media reported that it is the leader of a criminal cell in the area.

Videos captured by different people who shared them through social networks in which the numerous and incessant detonations of firearms can be heard were broadcast.

In another you can see the alleged aggressors desperately fleeing the site in the presence of the Mexican army, while in another you can see the arrest of a man who was aboard a black pick-up truck.

Likewise, other images were shown in which blockades with trailers on main avenues can be seen. Initial versions indicated that it was part of a rescue strategy, while others only mentioned that it was about creating chaos.

On the other hand, information has emerged that the army operation was aimed at arresting an alleged relative of José Bibiano Cabrera Cabrera, el Durango, leader of Gente Nueva, the armed wing of Los Chapitos.

