This was the “crazy” casting of Zoe Saldaña to become Neytiri in Avatar

Take a good look at your calendar: the sequel to Avatar is about to drop in theaters, with the difficult task of positioning itself as one of the highest grossing films of the year, and of history.

James Cameron takes us back to the breathtaking landscape of Pandora After more than a decade since the first movie of Avatar came to our screens.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

Meanwhile, at Disney they hope that the premiere of Avatar: The Water Sense suppose a resurgence of people’s interest in watching 3D movies.

The cast of the sequel is invested in the promotion of Avatar: the sense of water, which is already leaving some very curious statements.

Zoe Saldanawhich embodies neytiri in the franchise, she recounted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon what her experience was like in the casting process for the first film, when she chose to become the leading Na’vi woman.

A very crazy casting to join Avatar

Although Zoe Saldaña already had acting and participating in casting tables, nothing had prepared her for something as crazy as Avatar.

The actress recalls that the instructions she was given to see how she would develop for the role was that her character was “a hybrid between a robot and a warrior princess“. Saldana initially assumed it might be something similar to Alita: Battle Angel, but dismissed it, realizing that the film was set in a jungle landscape.

Zoe Saldaña also recalls the strange requests she received during the process, such as bringing clothes for climb, run on treadmills and interact with non-existent environments. The actress admits that her dance skills were of great help when it came to performing some graceful movements that she requested.

Meeting James Cameron was, according to Saldaña, one of the best moments of the process. The filmmaker was one of his idols and would soon become his boss.

Disney Avatar: The Water Sense releases in theaters around the world next December 16, 2022the depths of Pandora as a new playground.