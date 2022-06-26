This was the curious encounter between Karol G and her Colombian double

Singer Carol G The 32-year-old has quickly become the Latin queen of song. Today she is heard all over the world, she sells out seats in all her presentations and her songs are always at the top of the most listened to on the playback platforms.

Carol G She has just finished an important international tour that took her to various countries in the region, but when she performed in her homeland in the city of Medellin, Colombia, she got a huge surprise when she spotted a fan in the audience who is identical to her. .

This is Dayana Álvarez who is also originally from Colombia and has been trying to look as much like her idol as possible for five years. Carol G. The 19-year-old was a guest on the Telemundo network and there she was asked some details about her relationship with La Bichota.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

“I keep a close eye on her stories, so I saw that in the story how she had released ‘Provenza’, she said ‘I’m going to be in Medellín en Provence’, and I said ‘this is my opportunity.’ Carol G and at the end of the show he tells me ‘my queen, you are very similar to me. How scary, they see me and she tells me ‘her face is the same’ ”, recalled the Colombian double of Carol G.

this fan of Carol G She has done a good job since on more than one occasion she has been mistaken for La Bichota on the street. Dayana confessed that the singer is her greatest inspiration and that she helped her overcome difficult moments in her life, now thanks to her enormous resemblance she has an income to help her family.