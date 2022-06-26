Entertainment

This was the curious encounter between Karol G and her Colombian double

James1 hour ago
Singer Carol G The 32-year-old has quickly become the Latin queen of song. Today she is heard all over the world, she sells out seats in all her presentations and her songs are always at the top of the most listened to on the playback platforms.

Carol G She has just finished an important international tour that took her to various countries in the region, but when she performed in her homeland in the city of Medellin, Colombia, she got a huge surprise when she spotted a fan in the audience who is identical to her. .

