This was the day China Suárez tried to conquer Ricky Martin

The actress Eugenia ‘La China’ Suarez He was on everyone’s lips again this week because he would have tried to get in touch again with the soccer player and husband of Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi, but this time he did it through an intermediary without good results.

Taking advantage of the fact that Wanda Nara is in Argentina presenting her new line of cosmetics, the China Suarez took advantage of the occasion and the businesswoman’s busy schedule to send her a ‘hello?’ through a mutual friend, as the player has her blocked on social media.

Related news

They were talking about exactly this on the Argentine program ‘Los Angeles de la Mañana’, which is broadcast on the América channel, when host Ángel de Brito commented: “When China sets out to do something, it goes all the way. We saw it in action with Ricky Martin”.

China Suarez. Source: Terra archive

To which the panelist Yanina Latorre recalled that she coincided with her in the VIP of a show that she gave Ricky Martin in Argentina and China he commented that he liked the singer very much and that he was going to conquer him. “I told him ‘he’s not going to give you a ball, you’re not to his liking,'” the journalist recalled.

China Suarez with Ricky Martin. Source: twitter @chinasuarez

“He looked at us and said, ‘You don’t know me. I manage to get into the dressing room and if I manage to get it up today I’ll give it to him,'” added Yanina Latorre while stating that that night China came to the dressing room, took a photo but did not achieve her goal of having a night of passion with Ricky Martin.