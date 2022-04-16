Entertainment

This was the day China Suárez tried to conquer Ricky Martin

Photo of James James10 hours ago
The actress Eugenia ‘La China’ Suarez He was on everyone’s lips again this week because he would have tried to get in touch again with the soccer player and husband of Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi, but this time he did it through an intermediary without good results.

Taking advantage of the fact that Wanda Nara is in Argentina presenting her new line of cosmetics, the China Suarez took advantage of the occasion and the businesswoman’s busy schedule to send her a ‘hello?’ through a mutual friend, as the player has her blocked on social media.

