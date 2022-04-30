This was the day Karol G was rejected on a television program

Although today Carol G It is one of the stars of the moment, with a tour soon to begin and with a great presentation at the Coachella Festival, it received rejections once. This episode in his career occurred in 2012, in Venezuela.

Carol G was invited to be a participant in the question and answer program ‘Match4’. The singer, 20 years old at the time (today 31), attended the “Venevisión” studios and once she arrived, she appeared before those who would share the screen with her. What she did not expect is that many did not know her name or the musical genre she sang.

The purpose of the competitive program faced Carol G with María Colucci, a Venezuelan entertainment figure opposite Ivette Domínguez, an actress also from that country. Once the game started, general knowledge questions were asked of both teams, but neither the Colombian nor her partner could answer them.

Source: Terra Archive

Carol G She got angry at the difficulty of the questions and threw out a strong sentence: “It’s as if they were asked what the Venezuelan flag is and we were told what a nuclear bomb is made of.” After that he began to argue with Domínguez about the way he referred to her, to which the actress replied: “I don’t even know who you are.”

Another of the anger of the ex of Anuel AA It was because of the treatment received: “I come to a guest program and they disrespect me”, to which the producer told her that this was a question and answer contest, so if she knew that she could not answer, no I should have attended the program. All this happened, without La Bichota knowing that it was a hidden camera from another program on the same television network, which caused her laughter and ended up hugging Ivette Dominguez.