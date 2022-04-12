This was the day that Michelle Rodríguez and Sebastián Rulli shared a tremendous kiss on television

Michelle Rodriguezactress known for her participation in stories such as “40 y 20” and “Me Caigo de Risa”, He recalled with great emotion his debut on television from the hand of one of the most coveted telenovela leading men in Latin America, Sebastian Rulli.

In an interview for Faisy’s YouTube channel, the actress and comedian spoke about his beginnings in the entertainment worldspecifically how he achieved his dream of participating in telenovelas.

According to Michelle Rodríguez, her first approach to television forums came unexpectedly and even he thought it was a joke, because the opportunity came knocking on his door.

“I had always wanted to do soap operas, because I grew up watching them. One day it came to my email like ‘Hello, we want to audition you for a telenovela’detailed the famous 38-year-old.

Despite his surprise and disbelief, Rodríguez decided to try his luck and go to the casting. It was like that managed to make his debut on the small screen in the telenovela “Amores Verdaderos”starring Eduardo Yáñez and Érika Buenfil, where he gave life to the character of ‘polite’.

“I did the famous casting, I stayed and when I saw it, I was already pressed in the arms of Sebastián Rulli (…) Thanks to that I was a trending topic, ”said the presenter, also referring to the tremendous kiss she shared with the Argentine actor for one of the scenes of the melodrama. Check out the unexpected kiss here:

