This was the debut of Natalie Portman’s Angel City FC in the NWSL – El Financiero

More than 22 thousand fans attended the Angel City FC opening game at Banc of California Stadiumfrom The Angelsin it team win of celebrity investors, led by actress Natalie Portmanby a score of 2-1 against the North Carolina Courage.

After 13 years that the American city had women’s representation in professional local soccer, the also home of LAFC welcomed the team from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The result allowed them to add their first three points in the women’s tournament.

“LA, tonight we made history. This moment, for us as a team, club, community, league, women’s sports. We really just did that and I can’t thank you enough. I will remember this night forever!” Soccer player Jasmyne Spencer said on her social media.

Victory comes after a Vanessa Gilles’ header at minute 3 and later a cross shot by Jun Endo at 13, who overtook them well into the first 15 minutes of the match. The next game of the season will be next Sunday against the Orlando Pride.

How was the pink carpet with celebrities?

Before the whistle announced the start of the game, various stars of the film and music industry paraded down a pink carpet, the same color that characterizes his uniform along with black; most of them are part of the owners group. A) Yes Jennifer Garner, Becky G, Billie Jean KingJulie Foudy, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach were present.

“Angel City. Come on LA. I cried at least four times today”, Becky G wrote on Twitter. In july 2020 was that the project was announced to which, in addition to Portman, they joined Eva Longoria, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Chastain, Gabrielle Union, Serena WilliamsLindsey Vonn, Mia Hamm, Candace Parker and Abby Wambach.