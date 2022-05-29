This was the diet that Natalie Portman had to get the perfect physique in the new Thor movie

A month ago, we had the first trailer for the fourth installment of the story starring Chris Hemsworth; Thor 4: Love and Thunderwhere we got our first glimpse of Natalie Portmanher co-star, for her role as mighty thorwhich has managed to excite endless fans, because no one expected that it would be Portman herself who would get into the role that will make this story something phenomenal.

Although for us it is something incredible, this would not be easy for the actress, but little by little she showed us that Jane Foster I was ready to lift Mjolnir, but her preparation was not something simple and surely not even she imagined. Her training was extremely extreme, mainly because she was wearing a vegan diet and he needed to consume much more to have the ideal body for this story, radically changing his diet.

What changes did Natalie Portman make for her role as Mighty Thor?

In an interview, portman He assured that his training was very intense, which he had to include weights and a series of protein shakes, which he assures he had not done before. To this he stressed that it helped him a lot to get into the role and start thinking much more like; Jane what like natalie. But the subject of his vegan diet It was also something to deal with.

The unknown that arises before this, is the How did you manage to increase your muscle mass? without leaving this kind of feeding which, as many know, does not have a high content of carbohydrates or proteins of animal origin, which are the best options when looking for increase muscle or weight Nevertheless, natalie shared that the consumption of various foods such as quinoa, nuts, legumes and tempeh, to get the same results.

For now, we must wait to see all the changes that the actressbut the first glimpses that it has given us Disney in its trailers, it already makes us very excited and we can’t wait until July, which is the release date. What we are sure of is that it will be something incredible and, with this, we verify that the vegan diet can also be a great option to increase the muscle.