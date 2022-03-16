This was the digital sales in Spain of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and GT7

For several years we have been offering you the sales figures for games in physical format in Spain, of those units that go through the checkout in both physical and online stores. But there is a growing part of the market that we rarely have visibility of, which is the digital gamesthose sold on the PlayStation Store, Steam, the eShop or the Microsoft Store, some figures that I know the companies controleven more directly and quickly than the physical ones, but for different reasons they are not in the public domain and even according to which companies are almost a state secret.

Many times digital sales can lead to big changes in the success or not of the launch of a title and even, for a few years, many video game companies have been focusing their strategy on digital sales. policies directly aimed at the digital channelnot in terms of prices, but in terms of exclusive digital editions, or pre-purchases that ensure you can enjoy the game from the first moment or even before only for those who buy your game online.

The behavior of the digital marketwhen we can have information about it, it is very different in different territorieswhere we can find countries with a very high percentage of digital purchases, such as the United Kingdom, or others with smaller percentages such as Spain, where the implantation of the digital market is considerably less than in the UK, being one of the countries with the lowest percentage of digital vs. physical sales.

It is clear that the growth of digital market is going to be bigger every dayas has happened with other markets in the world of entertainment such as cinema or music, but in the case of video games, this change is not so easy, at least for the moment. The feeling of buying in physical and having something material and not digital is important for many players, in addition to the market of the exchange or of second hand that in our sector is bigger and above all the special editions that come onto the market of the different big titles, something with which the digital market has a hard time competing.

In addition, these digital sales are not linear, that is to say that not all titles are sold at the same percentage in digitalMany times a title even behaves differently depending on the platform where we watch it, and there are titles whose online multiplayer is a very important part that achieve a much higher percentage than titles with less weight or none of the multiplayer. Another situation that makes the digital percentage higher is the possible lack of physical stock, which means that the only option is to obtain the title digitally.

But as we said at the beginning, many times these digital sales data are very inaccessible or we only know about them when the companies decide to announce it with great fanfare, when the figures are spectacular. It is not usual and less at a time with so many important releases, but this time I know that we have been able to have access to the digital sales of the three great titles in recent weeks, and it is a very close way of getting an idea of ​​how the digital market is working in Spain at the moment.

Horizon Forbidden West

Remembering once again that we are talking about sales figures in Spainlet’s start with the case of Horizon Forbidden Westwhich went on sale on February 18 at PS4 and PS5and to remember does not have any kind of online or multiplayer component.

In the version of PS5 on physical format the title managed to sell in Spain in its first week 23,300 unitsMeanwhile in digital I sold 5600 unitswhich gives us a 19% digital sales Regarding the total number of units sold, a fairly low percentage but in line with the sales of this style of games on this platform.

In the version of PS4on physical format I sold 19,350 unitsMeanwhile in digital They were 4750 unitswhich gives us a twenty % of digital sales, online figure of its older sister.

Elden Ring

We continue with the analysis of Elden Ringa multiplatform title with a medium online component, and an ideal example to see the different behaviors of users depending on the platform where they play.

in the version PS5 in physical format sold 26,800 unitsMeanwhile in digital I sold 10,800 unitswhich makes the title have a total of 37,600 total units sold, which gives us a 29% digital sales, being the platform with the lowest digital percentage of all. in the version PS4 on physical format I sold 17,850 unitsMeanwhile in digital They were 9050 unitswhich makes a total of 26,900 units sold, and a 34% digital sales.

The third platform that we analyze is the version Xboxwhat in physical format I sold with 8700 unitsand in digital They were 8800 unitswhich means a 50% digital salesbeing on this platform where digital sales exceed physical, although in few units. This data serves as an example to see that the Xbox user is more used to purchasing products in digital formatand we must also take into account the strong implantation of Xbox Series S (which does not have a game reader in physical format) compared to its sister Xbox Series X.

The last of the platforms on which the title was released was in pcwhat in physical format I sold 6850 unitsand in digital 22,850 unitsfor a total of 29,700 units, which would place it as the second platform in sales only behind PS5, with a percentage of 77% of sales in digital formatsomething expected in the computer market.

Grand Touring 7

The last title analyzed is Grand Touring 7which also has a complete single player experience with a very important multiplayer part.

On PS5 I managed to sell 20,200 units in physical formatwhile in digital they were 9200 unitswith a total of 29,400 units sold in its first week, which represents a 31% digital salesas you can see, a significantly higher percentage than Horizonwhich has no online modes.

On PS4 the physical sales were from 11,800 unitswhile the digital 7450 unitswhat it means 39% of total sales.

Conclusions of the digital market in Spain

With this small sample we can see the different behaviors of the titles and the platforms and draw the following conclusions:

That he percentage of digital sales in Spain usually, It’s not as big as many might think. and we still have a very large and important market for games in physical format, much larger if we compare it with other nearby countries where the digital market is much larger than ours.

usually, and we still have a very large and important market for games in physical format, much larger if we compare it with other nearby countries where the digital market is much larger than ours. That the percentage of digital games can change a lot depending on the type of title The one we are talking about, with much higher percentages in titles with a high online component and much lower percentages in titles more considering the story mode or single player as the main part of the title.

The one we are talking about, with much higher percentages in titles with a high online component and much lower percentages in titles more considering the story mode or single player as the main part of the title. What not all platforms behave in the same wayeven being the same title analyzed, and seeing the data it is clear that there are platforms like PC and Xbox that its users are more used to buying products in digital format, while in the PlayStation family users continue to have a preference for physical purchases.

Little by little these digital figures will be more accessible and we will be able to analyze the evolution and growth of the digital format, and we hope that we will be able to have information on all the companies, since it is impossible to obtain data from some of its sales, such as Nintendo or Microsoft, which would serve to have a more real global image of how games work commercially in Spain.