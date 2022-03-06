This was the dream love story of Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years has become one of the most recognized artists in the world. He is currently on tour in Latin America and his latest song called ‘Another night in LA’ is sweeping plays, but he will soon return home to enjoy his family.

At the moment Ricky Martin He is married to the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef and together they raise four children, but two decades ago the singer’s reality was different. The interpreter of ‘Pegate’ had a seven-year relationship with the renowned Mexican host Rebecca de Alba.

The truth is that shortly after ending his relationship with Rebecca from AlbaRicky Martin whitewashed his sexual orientation towards men to the press and everyone began to ask the blonde if she was already aware of the situation, but she remained silent and only many years later commented on some intimacies of the couple.

Rebecca of Alba. Source: instagram @dealbarebecca

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, Rebecca de Alba commented on how she fell in love with Ricky Martin and said: “We fell in love being friends. We were friends for a long time. We met in life and it was like click, ‘oh, how are you? how are you?’. You stay talking, you stay for another day, and suddenly you do everything together. It was such a beautiful thing. We were very good friends, and from there we fell in love and that’s it. It just happened.”

Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba. Source: twitter @ShowmundialShow

Finally, he clarified the doubts and Rebecca from Alba assured: “After we hung out and some time passed and we were still friends, one day we talked. So, when he came out and said he was homosexual, it was no surprise to me. I already knew it. And sometimes I think, and What does it matter if he knew it or not? And what does it matter if it turns out that you fall madly in love with a person who has a different sexual preference, but who is faithful and respects you? And what does it matter if a person is gay? what is worth it is what it is made of, what it gives you, what it gives you, the value of your life”.