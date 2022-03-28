This was the dreamed first anniversary of Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex, with her new partner

It’s been a long time since the former beauty queen Diana Torres confirmed that he found love. Without going any further, she has just celebrated her first year anniversary with the man who makes her happy and shared it on her Instagram before her almost two million followers.

At the moment, the ex of Mark Anthony She prefers to keep the intimacy of her lover a secret, in order to give her more peace of mind in the face of the press and the paparazzi’s flashes, but that’s not why she stopped showing the love they have on social networks to her fans.

last weekend, Diana Torres He lived a dream day with his love aboard a yacht. She wore a flowery dress that highlighted her figure as a result of physical exercise and her good nutrition, her dark hair was left loose to play with the wind and she complemented her look with a delicate make-up.

Dayanara Torres divides her time between her work as administrator of her line of home decoration products called ‘Dayanara Collection’, her commitments in advertising campaigns, and accompanying her sons Christian and Ryan as a result of her relationship with Mark Anthony.

Dayanara Torres. Source: Terra archive

But there is always room for love in her routine, something she wants to take care of and keep secret, something that has worked so far for both Diana Torres like her partner, who apparently is in all the details and knows perfectly the tastes of the model.