This was the dreamed first anniversary of Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex, with her new partner

James 24 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

It’s been a long time since the former beauty queen Diana Torres confirmed that he found love. Without going any further, she has just celebrated her first year anniversary with the man who makes her happy and shared it on her Instagram before her almost two million followers.

At the moment, the ex of Mark Anthony She prefers to keep the intimacy of her lover a secret, in order to give her more peace of mind in the face of the press and the paparazzi’s flashes, but that’s not why she stopped showing the love they have on social networks to her fans.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What will be released in theaters in Paraguay in April? – Film and TV

The new Sonic movies and the “Harry Potter” universe lead the premieres of the month …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved