This was the exclusive performance of Lady Gaga at the wedding of Alan Howard and Caroline Byron

Lady Gaga has offered an exclusive show at the wedding of the British billionaire Alan Howard with the chef Caroline Byronfor which he has pocketed more than one a million dollarsthe price what has agreed for his private performances.

The artist has given a unique concert, which began with the theme shallowthe iconic song from the movie A star has been born. In addition, during the videos that have been leaked on social networks, you can see Lady Gaga wearing different outfits and playing the piano. Among the guests there were also other stars such as Emily Blunt Y John Krasinski.

The celebration took place in Villa Olmo, one of the most luxurious, located next to the border with Switzerland. The residence is a neoclassical type, designed by the architect Simone Cantoni between 1782 and 1797. The area surrounding the residence, including the beaches, was closed to tourists. About 250 people attended the wedding.

Despite the fact that the couple’s wedding took place in 2020, although without a celebration due to the pandemic, it has been now that they have done it by throwing the house out the window.

Will Lady Gaga be in ‘Joker 2’?

Rumors about the possible participation in the sequel to Joker have been sounding strong for weeks and, if confirmed, it could mean that the singer would play a new version of Harley Queen -remember that the most recent was the one played by Margott Robbie in the controversial suicide squad— in musical format?