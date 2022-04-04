This was the fall that Puerto Rican Bad Bunny had during a concert in the United States – Prensa Libre

Currently, the artist 28 years performs a series of concerts in different parts of Latin America and the United States as part of a tour that bears the name World’s Hottest tours, which was revealed in a video from the Puerto Rican Instagram account in early 2022.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as bad bunny is a singer who always gives something to talk about.

One thing that has caught the attention of users on social networks regarding the “Bad Rabbit” tour was the fall he had at a recent concert at Spectrum Center from Charlotte, North Carolina (USA).

Bad Bunny began to jump a few times in circles backwards while performing the song “If I see your mother”, but in one of the laps he did not manage to land his feet well, so tripped and fell.

Although the singer remained on the ground from a comical gesture, the melody continued playing and instead of having an awkward moment, the attendees celebrated the interpreter who decided to stay in bed.

Bad Bunny fell on stage last night. Everything is fine!!! The quick made the situation humorous. 🤍#TheLastTourOfTheWorld #EUTDM pic.twitter.com/KoT9wubPSX — 💀BadBunnyTour💀 (@tourbadbunny) March 27, 2022

Some videos show how the audience stayed festive and even applauded the gesture of the singer who from the floor of the stage sang the last lines of the song that was about to end at the time of his fall.

Among the compiled videos you can also see how the singer raised his hand with his thumb up, which alluded to I was fine.

#28Mar 💥 HE KEEPS SINGING EVEN IF HE WENT BACK! The singer Bad Bunny had a fall during a concert in Charlotte, United States, but the moment passed almost instantly when he continued to perform “If I see your mother” lying on the ground.@ImpactVE 📌 pic.twitter.com/HSTzoHOPlr – ImpactoVenezuela (@ImpactoVE) March 28, 2022

The artist will continue with his tour World’s Hottest tours in the United States until the beginning of October. That same month, it will undertake a tour of various points in Latin America, including Guatemala, where it will be presented on December 1.

Until now, the Puerto Rican artist has made four turnss, as well as has released four studio albums and one in collaboration next to the singer J Balvin. Of these productions The Last World Tour is the most recent and was published in 2020.

The performer who rose to fame in 2016 due to his festive and melancholy songs of reggaeton, as well as trap, has consolidated a large number of fans around the world. An example of this could be seen in 2021 when it became in the most listened singer of Spotify.