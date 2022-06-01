This was the First Communion party of the daughters of Jack Bracamontes

This weekend, Mexican actress Jacky Bracamontes and her husband Martin Fuentesoffered a fun party celebrating the first communion of their daughters jackie Y Expensive. Through their social networks, they shared the happy moments they lived, as well as the celebrities who were guests. The first Communion de Jacky, 9 years old, and Caro, 7, took place in Miami, Florida, a city where the family has lived for years, and was attended by host Adamari López, Karla Guindi, Maky and Carlos Adyan, among others.

The girls were dressed in dresses from the Spanish brand Marita Rial, with which they looked radiant and beautiful, on a day of celebration that had a very special meaning for the whole family. Even the daughter of the singer Emmanuel, Giovanna Acha, was dazzled and through Instagram she asked Jacky what brand her dresses were because she wanted one for her “big girl”.

The honorees looked stunning

A proud Bracamontes shared some photos of the party, in which family and friends were present at this important moment. From what can be seen in the videos that Jacky and her guests shared, the party was a lot of fun, since it had a 360 camera in which photos and videos of adults and children were taken, a show for the little ones that included dancing and a war of balls, and obviously, cake and gifts. Moreover, to graph the degree of happiness of the attendees, even Jacky put a chicken hat on his head.

“Today my princesses Jacky and Caro made their First Communion and it was a very special moment! God always accompany them on their way! I adore them with all my soul!” Jacky wrote in her networks. For his part, Martín Fuentes, father of the entertained, also bragged about his great loves on his social networks. “Today these beautiful princesses took a step forward in their spirituality with their First Communion,” he noted.

From what could be seen on social networks, the party was hilarious

In this significant family moment, one of Jacky’s best friends, the Spanish stylist Jomari Goyso, could not miss, who also shared some of the funniest moments of the party on his networks.

Without a doubt, it will be an unforgettable day for the eldest daughters of Jacky and Martín.