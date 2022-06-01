Entertainment

This was the First Communion party of the daughters of Jack Bracamontes

This weekend, Mexican actress Jacky Bracamontes and her husband Martin Fuentesoffered a fun party celebrating the first communion of their daughters jackie Y Expensive. Through their social networks, they shared the happy moments they lived, as well as the celebrities who were guests. The first Communion de Jacky, 9 years old, and Caro, 7, took place in Miami, Florida, a city where the family has lived for years, and was attended by host Adamari López, Karla Guindi, Maky and Carlos Adyan, among others.

The girls were dressed in dresses from the Spanish brand Marita Rial, with which they looked radiant and beautiful, on a day of celebration that had a very special meaning for the whole family. Even the daughter of the singer Emmanuel, Giovanna Acha, was dazzled and through Instagram she asked Jacky what brand her dresses were because she wanted one for her “big girl”.

