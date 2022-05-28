This was the first movie in which Dakota Fanning participated and that’s how she looked

The film industry always has children who become famous at a very young age. They become the protagonists of several films and promising stars who will have a great future in the cinema. In this extensive list you will find Dakota Fanning.

Since the beginning of her career as an actress, the girl surprised everyone with her incredible talent. In this way, she soon became a Hollywood star who was acclaimed by directors, producers, critics and viewers.

He is currently 28 years old and has worked on different projects, some that were blockbusters in the cinema and others that were characterized by being more independent. Although time passes and he constantly works, his fans never forget the movie that made her famous in the entire world.

Dakota Fanning, a star that shines since childhood.

Dakota Fanning’s film debut

In 1996, when Dakota Fanning She was only two years old, her mother realized that the little girl had already learned to read and write. In this way, before she was three years old, she decided to enroll her in an acting workshop. In an interview, the actress assured that all the people told her that she should go to a talent agency. After so many tips, she traveled with her mother to Georgia where she was recommended to go to Los Angeles. And that’s how she started it all!

Although he made some advertisements and later was part of some episodes of different television series, the great leap to fame came in 2001 with the film My name is Sam. This production was debut film of the actress, and a success at the box office.

This film took us into the story of Sam, an adult man with a mental disability who lovingly cares for his daughter Lucy, a character played by dakota. In this project, she shared a cast with Sean Pennwho was nominated for a Oscar For his job.

Thanks to her talent and her great work on this film, the girl became the youngest actress in history to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. At that time, she was only 7 years old.

Unfortunately, Dakota Fanning he failed to take the award home. But he did win the statuette Best Supporting Child Actress of the Association of Broadcast Film Critics. From this moment, her career was full of great achievements and moments.

Dakota with her My Name Is Sam castmates Michelle Pfeiffer and Sean Penn.

He stood out in very famous movies like Uptown Girls with Brittany Murphy, Man on Fire with Denzel Washington, among other. From 2008 to 2011, already a young adult, she preferred to give independent cinema a chance.

Among his latest works, the series The Alienistwhich had great success within Netflix; the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino and wait for the premiere of the movie The Nightingalewhich he made with Elle Fanningher talented sister.

