This was the first SALARY that Vicente Fernández received as a professional SINGER

The race of Vicente Fernandez It is an example of improvement, from singing in bars and being rejected by record companies, to being one of the highest paid regional music singers. This is the story of first salary de Chente, which motivated him to dream big and become a world music icon.

Vicente Fernandez He came to charge up to 2.5 million pesos per presentation, being one of the highest paid artists of his time. But not everything was rosy at the beginning of Chente, because the first salary what he got as professional singer It served to make himself known and little by little to open his wings to take flight to the musical firmament.

During their childhood, Vicente Fernandez he had economic deficiencies, therefore being a singer professional it was not an attainable dream in his early years. Although from a very young age he wielded a guitar and dreamed of being like Pedro Infante, these dreams would not be crystallized until his adolescence.

Historians specializing in Vicente Fernandez ensure that your first salary What professional singercame after his first appearance on television during the program ‘La Calandria Musical’, which was broadcast exclusively in Guadalajara and meant a great platform for Chente’s music.

Although there are other versions that put the restaurant ‘Sunrise Tapatio‘ as the provider of the first salary of Vicente Fernandez as a professional singer, when the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ entertained the food of those attending this place with songs by José Alfredo Jiménez and Javier Solís.

How much was the first salary that Vicente Fernández received as a singer?

Whatever the origin of first salary de Chente, served as an incentive for the doors of the music industry to open for the interpreter, who ultimately ended up making history. Chente came to collect a large fortune that is divided into hundreds of properties, thousands of head of cattle, royalties for music and rights to his image.

According to the versions, it is handled that the first salary from Vicente Fernandez it was of 35 pesos back then, something like 13 pesos of our present. Such a low amount made Chente look for other jobs such as a waiter or a bricklayer, which showed him humility the value that he carried with him to stardom.