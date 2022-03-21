This was the first time Ángela Aguilar sang on stage

Ángela Aguilar and the first time she sang on stage

The famous Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar has a natural talent, and it was at the age of 4 when she sang for the first time on stage, so her experience grew from a very young age.

“La Princesa del Regional Mexicano” has spent her entire life on stage and she herself remembered the day she debuted as a singer on one of them.

Ángela Aguilar is only 18 years old and is already more than consolidated as one of the leading figures in the music Mexican region.

And contrary to what one might think, the young woman already has a wide trajectorysince just a few weeks ago he remembered what his debut in music was like.

This is how he managed to move many of his fans with his anecdote, because he was also only 4 years old when he sang for the first time before the public and he did it together with the patriarch of his family, his grandfather, Antonio Aguilar.

Until just a few weeks ago, Ángela Aguilar's career had developed under the shelter of her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her brother, Leonardo Aguilar, with whom she has shared the stage for several years.









However, he recently began his first solo tour and due to this situation the theme of his debut was brought to the fore, which he remembered with great affection.

It was during an interview with Pati Chapoy where Ángela Aguilar recalled that she stepped on stage for the first time when she was 3 years old because her mother took her to her father’s and grandfather’s concerts.

A year later he made a farewell tour and it was during one of these concerts that he had the opportunity to sing in front of the public.

I was very young, I went to my dad’s concerts, at the age of three I stepped on a stage for the first time on my grandfather’s farewell tour that went through all of Mexico and the United States, but I specifically remember that one of the most important shows It was in Los Angeles, at the Gibson (…) I remember that I was 3 or 4 years old and everything was a game for me, it really was a lot of fun, “said the interpreter.

Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter also recalled that she was 6 years old when she recorded her first song, which was a song in English, since at the beginning of her career she had not defined very well which genre she would opt for.

I sang everything and I have never said it, but the first song I recorded was a song in English and it was a song by Whitney Houston, so I recorded “I will always love you”, I was six years old, “recalled the young singer.

It should be noted that she is now scheduled to continue her career both alone and accompanied by her father and brother with the “Jaripeo sin Fronteras” tour.