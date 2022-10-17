This was the first time for Hollywood celebrities
During a 2017 interview with Esquire, the Marvel actor recalled the following anecdote: “I knew I was going to go to LA in August. So I went home and that spring I would wake up around noon, go for a walk to I went to high school just to see my friends and then we’d go to the parking lot to smoke weed. I went to hell. That year I lost my virginity. 1999 was one of the best years of my life.”
In an interview in Late Night with Seth MeyersChris also shared that after his first sexual experience, he immediately went home to tell his mom.
In a 2020 episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, the singer said, “I liked girls long before I liked boys.” There she revealed that her first sexual experience was with two women, saying they “went past first base.” Miley added that: “I didn’t completely do it with a guy [hasta que] I turned 16. But I ended up marrying him, so that’s pretty crazy.”
However: “I lied to him and told him that he was not the first, so as not to seem like a loser,” she revealed. Instead, she told him that she had already had a thing with a friend.
3.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
In 2017, the actor from Jumanji told Elle that her first sexual experience was at the age of 14 in a park. “We shouldn’t have been in that park in the first place. Because all of a sudden they hit us with a big spotlight. Bam! We heard the policeman roll down the window and say, ‘Are you okay, ma’am? Could you come to the car?’ ?’ So she got dressed and went to the car. The policeman asked her, ‘Are you being attacked?’ And she was like, ‘No, that’s my boyfriend.'”
“It was a total nightmare,” he said with a laugh. “Some stories are beautiful, but mine was not.”
The reality TV star shared a post on her personal blog in 2016 recalling her first sexual experience. “It’s not fun losing your virginity! It’s weird and you’re scared and it hurts and you don’t know what’s going to happen to you. I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn’t a virgin. I don’t actually remember it hurting, but I do I wanted it all to end quickly.”
“You definitely don’t have an orgasm the first time. I didn’t have one for my first few years! I didn’t even know what it felt like until I had one; I just liked the intimacy. When it happened to me, it was like, ‘Ohhhhh! then this is it!!!'”
During a Reddit AMA session in 2016, the singer revealed, “I lost my virginity to a girl named Ashley. They can probably Google her. It’s pretty easy to find out who she is.”
“It’s a great story,” he continued. “I didn’t have condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack’s room, who was my roommate at the time, and made a mess of it looking for condoms. I found them under his underwear drawer. When He came back, he thought someone had broken in to steal, because his whole room was a mess, because of my urgency. It had to be right then. Safety first, guys.”
In 2005, the actress told Cosmopolitan: “I was very young, I was 18, when I started dating [con Michael Weatherly]. And she was a virgin. She knew that she had to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone she knew her early experiences had made them feel like crap. That’s why she wanted to be very careful and make sure that he was in love with me and that he wasn’t going to leave me.”
During a 2014 interview with Elle, the actor from Harry Potter shared, “I’m one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time. I was with someone I’d gotten to know well.”
“I’m happy to say I’ve had much better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horribly embarrassing as a lot of other people’s first times… like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.” .
During a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said, “Just hanging out with people older than me who were already having sex, I felt like I had to catch up with everyone. I think a lot of the pressure you put yourself under face when you are a teenager [varón cisgénero] It has to do with losing your virginity and having to negotiate relationships with women.”
During a 2017 interview with Playboy, the actress recalled, “He was too anxious and mean. His name was Damian, but my parents called him Devil. Our first time was in his parents’ van, before basketball practice. I don’t remember it being very pleasant.”
on the podcast The Drop-In with Will Malnati, the Marvel actor revealed that his first sexual experience was when he was in his last year of high school. He lied to his girlfriend and told her that he had more experience in bed.
“I was so scared,” he said. “We rented a hotel room, we did it at the Times Square Hotel, and then we ate a McDonald’s Happy Meal. I swear. I won’t say her name, but God bless her… she’s already married.”
In his autobiography, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessonsthe comedian wrote, “Her name was Angie. We didn’t go to the same school, but we did live in the same neighborhood. The first time I can’t even say if we did it or not. The second time it was clear to me that we did. So that I lost my virginity twice. I had to lose it twice, just to be sure.”
In his autobiography, open-bookthe singer wrote: “I was anticipating in my mind for a long time that the first time I had sex with my husband would have to be some kind of momentous experience where the sky would open. What I didn’t know at the time was that the first time ever is awkward and that’s part of the game. And that’s fine, but at the time it’s hard to comprehend.”
During a 2014 interview with Elle, the singer was asked what he thought was the better experience: selling out Madison Square Garden three times or having sex for the first time. To which he replied, “Probably sold out Madison Square Garden.”
When asked if his first time wasn’t memorable, he replied, “It was a milestone in my life, but it wasn’t the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Last week the singer made headlines after revealing, during an interview with Bustle, that his first sexual relationship was with a fan when he was 21 years old. “This girl came to where I was and she asked me, ‘Can you autograph my chest?'” he recalled. “And I was like: ‘I feel like a rock star'”.
“I never saw her again,” he continued. “She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish that old version of me had said, ‘Hey, could you do your part to make this a little more memorable.'”
In 2017, the actor from game of Thrones told Elle: “It was a very typical teenage thing, at a party. I was probably still very young. I think the girl and I just wanted to do it. Either you wait and do it right, or you’re young and decide to take that weight off yourself.” over”.
In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress from 30 rocks revealed that he had his first sexual relationship at the age of 24. “I remember bringing people in high school to play (because I’m that cool) that game called ‘Celebrities.’ That’s how I was able to successfully stay a virgin well into my 20s, bringing gay guys to play Celebrities.”
During a 2009 interview with Health, the actress from The blue Lagoon revealed that he regrets waiting so long to have sex. “I could have lost my virginity before I was 22. I had the public and all this pressure on me and I wish I could have gotten through all of that early on, when I was kind of okay. I think I would have been a lot more in touch with myself.”
In 2008, the actor told The Frisky: “I was 15. I was hanging out in the woods with a girl I just met and got in touch with my friend. It all lasted about two seconds. It was really awkward. Two years after that, I had sex with her again just to show him that my first performance had been fortuitous and that I had already improved.
In an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show In 2012, the reality TV star revealed that, at the age of 14, she decided she wanted to have sex for the first time with her boyfriend, with whom she had already been two years old. “When I wanted to have sex for the first time she was almost 15 years old. I said something like: ‘I think I’m going to do it, or I want to do it’ and [Kris Jenner] She said, ‘OK, this is what we’re going to do then, you’re going to start taking birth control pills,’ and she was very open and honest with me.”
In his autobiography, Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s “Learned,” the actress of Girls wrote: “[Mi mejor amiga] Audrey headed back to my room, hoping to spend the night there. She was sobbing, disoriented, and pretty sure I was alone finishing my cheese, so she flung the door wide open, not knocking. There she found Jonah on top of me, doing what adults do. She understood the magnitude of the situation and, through his tears, she cried out, ‘Mazel tov!'”
In 2010, the actress told Cosmopolitan that she had sex for the first time at age 17 with her first real boyfriend. “I’ve had a lot of awkward sex, but that first time it wasn’t,” she recalled. “She had a crush on him and it was cute.”
