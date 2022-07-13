Entertainment

This was the fun outing of girls that Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt shared after reconciling

Although Angelina Jolie is very proud of her daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt and has the characteristic of being a good educator, Shiloh and her mother constantly argue over the teenager’s rebelliousness, because both have quite a strong character and there are permanent discrepancies between them.

We have been seeing Brad Pitt’s daughter for some time in different videos where her dancing skills can be seen. But it’s not just any dance that she does Shiloh Jolie Pitthe likes and expresses himself through urban rhythms for which he has a great ability, something that apparently he has not inherited from his parents.

