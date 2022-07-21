This was the funeral of the businesswoman and ex-wife of Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his children bid farewell to Ivana Trump at funeral 1:07

Washington (CNN) — Ivana Trump, a businesswoman and ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, was fired Wednesday at his funeral in New York.

Funeral attendees gathered at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church to remember the noted socialite. Former President Trump entered the church through a side entrance, and his children and his partner, Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle; Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Eric and Lara Trump, also attended.

All three of Ivana Trump’s children, as well as Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime friend of hers, delivered eulogies, a source familiar with the service told CNN.

Former first lady Melania Trump also attended the funeral of her husband’s first wife on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of her schedule told CNN. The person confirmed that Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter from his second marriage to Marla Maples, was present at the funeral service in New York City.

Ivana Trump died last week at age 73 from “blunt force injuries” to the torso, authorities said.

Raised in communist Czechoslovakia, Ivana Trump partnered with Donald Trump on some of his most high-profile real estate projects. They divorced in 1992 as a result of his relationship with Maples.

When the couple finally settled, Ivana Trump walked away with $14 million, plus other perks like a huge mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. She married and divorced two more times while maintaining a globetrotting, jet-setting lifestyle.

She once cited her “freedom” and her “perfect life” as reasons for turning down an offer to serve as ambassador to her native Czech Republic.

“I was just offered to be the American ambassador to the Czech Republic, and Donald told me. He said, ‘Ivana, if you want it, I’ll give it to you,'” Trump told “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2017. “But I like my freedom. I like to do what I want to do, go where I want to go, who I want to go with. And I can afford my lifestyle.”

“OK, why would I go and say goodbye to Miami in the winter, goodbye to Saint-Tropez in the summer, and goodbye to spring and fall in New York?” he continued. “I have a perfect life.”

The former president announced the death of his ex-wife on the social network Truth Social and remembered her in a publication as “a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who led a great and inspiring life.”

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was as proud of them as we all were of her. Rest in peace Ivana!” the post read.

His children also paid public tribute. Ivanka Trump tweeted that her late mother “was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny,” adding, “She lived life to the fullest, never missing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will forever miss her and keep her memory alive in our hearts.” hearts forever.”

Eric Trump wrote on Instagram that his mother was “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a loving mother and friend.”

Zach Erdem, a New York restaurant owner and longtime friend, told CNN he was glad to have “so many memories” with her. “All she wanted is, like everyone else, to live her life in peace and be herself,” he said.

Ivana Trump, Erdem added, “was just a peaceful woman.”

Gabby Orr and Kate Bennett of CNN contributed to this report.