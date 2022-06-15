This was the gay scene for which Buzz Lightyear was banned in 14 countries

The latest animated movie Disney“Lightyear“, in which two people of the same sex kisswas banned from more than a dozen Muslim countries, a source close to the company said Tuesday.

In which countries has the Buzz Lightyear movie been banned?

Asian and Middle Eastern Nations they have refused show the movie about the character of “toy story“, produced by pixar: a family business Disney who is still trying to accommodate his position on the issues LGBTQ.

regulators of the Arab Emirates announced over the weekend that they were banning the film for “violation of content standards of the nation’s media,” by tweeting a photograph of the main character, Buzz Lightyear, with a red “No” sign.

The gay kiss scene

Indonesiathe world’s largest Muslim-majority country, said has not vetoed the tape“but suggests to the owner of the film to think about the audience in Indonesia, where a scene from a lgbt kiss It’s still sensitive.”

Rommy Fibri Hardiyantohead of Indonesia’s censorship bureau, told AFP that Disney has not offered a shortened version of “Lightyear“.

Everything indicates that Disney has declined to cut the filmoffering it “as is” for all markets.

Consequently, a total of 14 countries and territories in which the company wanted to project “Lightyear“They have not granted the premiere of the film, AFP learned.

The tape tells the story of one of the main characters of its franchise “toy story“, an action figure who thinks he’s real.

The film follows buzz lightyearthe astronaut who allegedly inspired the action figure, when he crashes on a hostile planet, and shows the best friend of Buzz, Alisha Hawthorne, kiss his wife.

The scene itself was the subject of controversy in USAwhere it was originally removed from the film, before pixar and Disney backed down under pressure from employees who claimed their commitments to the rights of the LGBT population.

