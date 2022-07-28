Entertainment

This was the hard childhood of Ryan Gosling: his greatest frustration and his difficulties in Hollywood

Photo of James
Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor and musician, did not always have an easy life, and today we reveal his secrets to you. The actor came to public attention in 2004 with a starring role in “The Notebook,” for which he won four Teen Choice Awards and an MTV Movie Award. Additionally, his performance in “Half Nelson” was nominated for an Academy Award and his role in “Lars and the Real Girl” was nominated for a Golden Globe. Ryan can be seen in “the gray man”.

From childhood, Gosling He wanted to be an actor, so he started working on the children’s television show, “The Mickey Mouse Club.” There the artist met other celebrities since he shared the screen with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. However, Ryan put all his energy into acting, leaving school aside: “I tried very hard, but I couldn’t remember what the teachers taught… It was very difficult for me to learn things that for the rest were very simple and That’s why they took me to special education classes, “said the actor of” The Gray Man “.

