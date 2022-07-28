This was the hard childhood of Ryan Gosling: his greatest frustration and his difficulties in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor and musician, did not always have an easy life, and today we reveal his secrets to you. The actor came to public attention in 2004 with a starring role in “The Notebook,” for which he won four Teen Choice Awards and an MTV Movie Award. Additionally, his performance in “Half Nelson” was nominated for an Academy Award and his role in “Lars and the Real Girl” was nominated for a Golden Globe. Ryan can be seen in “the gray man”.

From childhood, Gosling He wanted to be an actor, so he started working on the children’s television show, “The Mickey Mouse Club.” There the artist met other celebrities since he shared the screen with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. However, Ryan put all his energy into acting, leaving school aside: “I tried very hard, but I couldn’t remember what the teachers taught… It was very difficult for me to learn things that for the rest were very simple and That’s why they took me to special education classes, “said the actor of” The Gray Man “.

Between 1993 and 1995, Ryan Gosling grew up working on projects like “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”, “The Adventures of Shirley Holmes,” “Ready or Not,” and “Young Hercules.” Around that time, the artist began dating Sandra Bullock, managing to capture all the attention of the cameras. However, what would launch him to fame would be the movie “Diary of a Passion”. There the actor shared the spotlight with Rachel McAdams. However, his performance there had several people doubtful, including the actor himself. Nick Cassavetes, director of the film stated that: “When I told the producers that I wanted to hire Ryan for the central role, they looked at me as if I had said something outrageous.” Gosling did not see himself in that role either: “When I read the script I thought that no one could be less suitable than me for that character.” Ryan and Rachel McAdams recognized that during the filming they got along badly, later, unexpectedly, love was born between them.

After his success in “Diary of a passion”, Ryan Gosling he acted in “Lars and the real girl”, “Blue Valentine” and “State secrets” among others. However, the actor was not so lucky in the movie “From my sky” since although he got the role he was looking for, he was later fired: “When they hired me I weighed 70 kilos and when I showed up to film it had increased to 95 kilos. And the truth is that the production and I had a very different idea regarding what my character should look like. I really thought that this man must weigh almost two hundred kilos, I believed in that idea and I was excited to do this job. When I showed up on set, they said, ‘You look terrible!’ and I thought that was a compliment, but it wasn’t and I got fired. After that, I was left very overweight and without my job.” assured the actor. This terrible bad time led to Gosling to retire from acting for three years.

In 2011, Ryan Gosling He returned to work on “Drive” a film with which he enjoyed great success. Then the actor worked in other films such as “The Place Beyond the Pines”, “The Big Short”, “La La Land”, “Two Dangerous Guys” and “First Man”. Since this last film of 2018, the actor had not set foot on the sets until now, since this year he worked on “the gray man”, a feature film produced by Netflix. There the actor plays Sierra Six, a CIA agent who decides to go against his superior, a character about whom he thinks: “It was an interesting role because I felt that it was someone who never had any romantic ideas regarding being a spy was not what he wanted for his life, nor did he have any illusions about it. For him, it is a job and nothing more than that, and his desire is to retire as soon as he has the opportunity. That was very interesting for me to play and it was fun to put him under all those extreme situations because in many ways, he is an ordinary character, who I always felt very close to, as I wish the audience felt too.”