This was the harsh childhood of Jared Leto

After a very emotional speech after winning the OscarIt was inevitable that it would happen. Apparently the hard childhood from Jared Leto It has come to light after many years that it was totally unknown. She surprised and moved to the tears of those present.

It was precisely after Anne Hathaway named him the winner of the Oscar Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, which Jared Leto for the first time he spoke of his hard childhood. Thus it was understood why he dedicated the Oscar to his mother, the woman who brought him forward despite the conditions of poverty in which he had to live.

