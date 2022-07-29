This was the healthy food restaurant that marked the life of Sandra Bullock

Along the same lines as figures from the world of entertainment who venture into the business area, actress Sandra Bullock carried out one of her investments with great success: a healthy food restaurant. The Hollywood star created an environment of maximum comfort to taste incredible dishes.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office July 29, 2022 09:31 a.m.

Since 2006, the actress and film producer Sandra Bullockentered the world of gastronomy by opening a healthy food restaurant called Bess’s Bistroan exclusive restaurant located in Austin, Texas, that offers diverse dishes at affordable prices.

This was the facade of what was Sandra Bullock’s restaurant.

In order to expand his earnings in areas other than acting, Sandra Bullock ran this restaurant where you could eat different gastronomic options that ranged between 6 and 36 dollars per plate. In Bess’s Bistro only biodegradable products were used.

The place became famous for offering Walton’s pies, a tradition in the southern United States, and serving French food in its chef’s suggestions, as well as continuing with American culture and reformulating dishes known to all Americans.

But the magic only lasted a decade, since in 2016, the actress decided to close the doors of her restaurant and keep only the pastry area. In 2009 she had opened her deli market called Walton’s Fancy & Staplewhere he sells hybrid bread, flowers, drinks and light meals.

The welcoming spaces of Bess Bistro.

In this new gastronomic experience, which still has its doors open, healthy eating and fruit-based drinks are promoted. It is also located in Austin, Texas, very close to where his previous restaurant was.