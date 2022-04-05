Entertainment

This was the hell that Eiza González lived to get to Hollywood

An ordeal! Eiza Gonzalez has had to face great challenges throughout his life and especially to reach Hollywood. Although the Mexican actress today enjoys success in the United States, nothing was so easy as many can imagine. It was truly a hell what he lived through, though, he overcame.

In an interview for a major publication, Eiza Gonzalez confessed that before making his first international film, he lived a hell. She was rejected in more than 25 movies to get to Hollywood.

