This was the hell that Eiza González lived to get to Hollywood

An ordeal! Eiza Gonzalez has had to face great challenges throughout his life and especially to reach Hollywood. Although the Mexican actress today enjoys success in the United States, nothing was so easy as many can imagine. It was truly a hell what he lived through, though, he overcame.

In an interview for a major publication, Eiza Gonzalez confessed that before making his first international film, he lived a hell. She was rejected in more than 25 movies to get to Hollywood.

The hell that Eiza González lived to get to Hollywood

Eiza Gonzalez assured that he has had to face great challenges in his life and to be where he is today at 32 years old, he had to overcome them. Among several, the most relevant was a strong depression that she suffered after losing a project to reach Hollywood.

“The biggest challenge was leaving my home and then being alone in the United States. Then it was losing 25 movies and excelling at that, but the biggest challenge was going through depression over a project.” Undoubtedly, that moment was classified as a hell.

However, looking back, she recognizes that each of those obstacles she has had to face have made her a much stronger woman than she was: “There are a thousand things that are happening and that life continues to happen and that one has to live one day at a time. That’s the healthiest mindset I’ve learned to have in this industry.”

Fame and popularity: Eiza González managed to overcome every obstacle

Thanks to his talent and, above all, to his perseverance, Eiza Gonzalez he was able to earn his spot. Likewise, after much effort, she gained great popularity with the leading role of “Lola Valente” in the youth television series “Lola, once upon a time”.

That in particular, was the project that made her, at the age of 16, be recognized first in Mexico, throughout Latin America and then in the United States. After finishing with the recordings of said series, she decided to go live for 3 months in the United States to take acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York.

Now happy, he looks back and assures that it was all worth it: “15 years of career! It’s amazing to realize that I’ve been working for almost exactly half my life. Thank you for the constant support and love. I feel very happy to be able to dedicate myself to what I love. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been part of my path.

What is the project in which you most liked to see Eiza Gonzalez?