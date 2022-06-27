This was the hot night that Luis Miguel spent with six women in Miami

If there is someone who has had a busy life, that is Luis Miguel, who is constantly in the media spotlight, not only because of his extensive career in the music industry, but also because of his adventures. And although he seeks to have a low profile life, it is impossible for him to be the star that is known today.

Luis Miguel, owner of songs that have been an icon for many generations, is much loved in various corners of the world, such as South America and specifically in Argentina. In addition, this is one of the countries that he visits the most for recitals or to be interviewed by different celebrities.

In one of those interviews in Argentina, Luis Miguel He starred in a curious anecdote that the driver Marley told the air. “I used to have a lot of meetings with Luis Miguel because he gets bored. He’s been here for two weeks and he calls me, I stay with him at the hotel and he says ‘well, now what do we do?’ And I was looking for people to invite, to do something”.

Marley continued with her narration saying that “one day, Florencia Peña was recently separated, super depressed, so I told her ‘come and meet him Luis Miguel‘. She told me ‘well, go ahead’. I told him that she was a divine actress. When she arrives, the first thing she says to him is ‘hi, how are you? Nice to meet you’ and he replies ‘oh but how beautiful, what are you doing?’ and she told him that she had two sons. He’s already starting to get bored,” she declared.

As if that were not enough, a bomb was unleashed with the visit of Luis Miguel to Miami. And it is that, according to what they said, the singer was with the businessman Alan Faena and they spent a great night eating asado and in business meetings. From this night it was also known that Luismi spent the night with several women. “Luis Miguel drank five bottles of wine, he ate in a very expensive restaurant with Alan Faena, but Alan lent him the main suite and he went upstairs with 6 women from gallant life.”