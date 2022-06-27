Entertainment

This was the hot night that Luis Miguel spent with six women in Miami

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

If there is someone who has had a busy life, that is Luis Miguel, who is constantly in the media spotlight, not only because of his extensive career in the music industry, but also because of his adventures. And although he seeks to have a low profile life, it is impossible for him to be the star that is known today.

Luis Miguel, owner of songs that have been an icon for many generations, is much loved in various corners of the world, such as South America and specifically in Argentina. In addition, this is one of the countries that he visits the most for recitals or to be interviewed by different celebrities.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman broke into the networks with a striking retro photo of her marriage to Keith Urban

11 mins ago

Bones, trashy series, crap reality: the reasons why I sucked on Netflix

22 mins ago

the couple are said to have already signed separation papers

26 mins ago

Beanie Feldstein: His relationship with Bonnie Chance Roberts in 8 photos

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button