This was the impressive luxury kitchen of Amber Heard in the Mojave desert

A rustic kitchen, characteristic of the Mojave desert – California, was what Amber Heard enjoyed during her refuge from the media trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

October 25, 2022 8:51 p.m.

There are many rumors that indicate that the actress Amber Heard She has moved to Spain and has a new identity, after losing the media trial against her ex-husband, the renowned actor, Johnny Depp. However, during the scandal, Heard took refuge in his luxurious house located in Yucca Valley, California.

Amberwho gave life to the Atlantean queen Mera in the DC Extended Universe movies, decided to escape the Hollywood storm and stay in her 230-square-meter home, located in the middle of the Mojave desert, California, according to published information by hello.com

The media reports that heard would have acquired the property in 2019 for about 540,000 euros, and which has currently been sold for 1.03 million dollars, to pay for the compensation to Johnny Depp, according to a news published by The New York Post.

Away from the outside world, in absolute silence, and without neighbors. This was the refuge of Amberwhich has a single floor, living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage for five cars. A rustic style, characteristic of the desert, gives life to the house, whose kitchen has classic-style wooden furniture and high-end appliances.

The kitchen with an island, located in the house where heard sheltered, has luxurious granite countertops, gas stove with two stainless steel ovens, accompanied by a hood that matches the “side by side” refrigerator, and surrounded by wooden cabinets.

The granite-topped island is contained by two wooden columns and luxurious distressed leather stools, providing an ideal space for breakfasts of Amber during his shelter from all the media scandal. In addition, the space shares a terrace with a bright dining room with a direct view of the Mojave desert.

Amber Heard’s kitchen in her old house in the Mojave desert – California. Photo: hola.com