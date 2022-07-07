This was the kiss between Selena Gómez and Cara Delevingne | Mexico news

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez they have a strong bond of friendship that is well known by their respective followers, however, on this occasion, users on social networks reacted like never before to an act between the singer and the model that goes beyond the friendship.

And it is that, for a long time it was known that this pair of friends work together in a series of Disney+ in which their characters are a couple. After knowing this, naturally her followers were waiting for what would be seen on the scene, one of the most anticipated moments being the possible kiss between these two, which finally happened.

In the series known as “Only murders in the building”which revolves around three people who are involved in a crime when investigating the death of one of their neighbors, this moment occurred in which Selena and Cara kiss during a scene, causing the video of that moment to be quickly shared and viralized through platforms such as Twitter and TikTok.

Thousands of users expressed various comments regarding this scene between the pair of friends, where some pointed out that it was something they had been waiting for a long time, while others commented that the kiss does not look very passionate. Of course, the memes regarding this moment could not be missing either.

“Why is nobody talking about the kiss between Selena Gómez and Cara Delevingne”, “Why do you watch that series? Because of the plot…” “I didn’t know how much I needed a kiss between Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez until now”, were some of the comments in the publications related to the kiss between these two friends.

​

​

​

​

​