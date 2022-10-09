This was the kitchen of the house that Chris Martin bought with Dakota Johnson before separating

Martin has been one of the most prominent figures in the music industry for decades thanks to the band that has filled him with glory, Coldplay. The vocalist of the group had an affair with the star of 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson, which unfortunately came to an end, but not before walking through this property.

October 08, 2022 08:31 a.m.

It is not uncommon to hear people of any age humming Live life, Yellow, speed of sound either Fix Youflagship songs of the British band that has conquered the whole world for 26 years, and that have recently given a series of concerts in Latin America as part of their tour Music of the Spheres World Tourwith sold-out tickets at each performance.

But today we don’t want to dwell on the band’s music, but about the kitchen of Chris Martinin the last property he shared with the actress dakota johnson located in Malibua mansion with 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, a movie theater and country-chic decor.

The mansion was built in 2018 and the couple obtained it for the modest sum of 12.5 million dollars, justified by the size, comfort, quality and location of such a property. The whole house has a characteristic color, white, which bathes the walls, furniture, ceilings, curtains, sheets, everything, but applying details of earth colors that give the place a chic look.

The kitchen, a space divided from the dining room with a small window, has light-toned hardwood floors, with a center island of light gray veined marble contrasting with dark side countertops.

This was the kitchen of the house that Chris Martin bought with Dakota Johnson before they separated. Source: Vanitatis/El Confidencial.

In the background, one of the few places painted in a dark color stands out, one that serves as a cupboard. The sink, also white, has golden taps, which adds glamor to the whole set. The gas cooker has a hidden bell with white lacquered wooden panels.

Unquestionably a place that evokes and offers peace to prepare the best meals, surrounded by luxury and all the necessary implements to taste dishes prepared in this perfect kitchen.