This was the last message the young woman left on her social networks before she disappeared – Prensa Libre

Before her name was recognized due to the circumstances in which she disappeared and the state in which her body was found, Debanhi was an ordinary young woman, full of dreams, aspirations and eager to live every second of her life .

The case of Debanhi Escobar continues to generate outrage and sadness over time, and the efforts to demand justice and that all the details of his case be clarified have grown in the same way.

Her social networks, before they became a space to request help or any information about her whereabouts, were the social networks of a young woman like any other who publishes his moments of greatest happiness, posing happily with a marked smile on his face.

Therefore, it is extremely moving to know Debanhi’s last post before it became one of the most outrageous cases of violence against women so far in 2022.

It is a series of photographs. taken on March 26 on his Instagram account, at Cerro de San Pedro, in San Luis Potosí. It can be seen happily posing behind the sign that confirms the tourist destination.

In the description of the photographs you can see the last message Debanhi left: “I’m going to upload photos of wherever I go“.

Currently, thousands of users have reacted to the photograph, and have left numerous messages of support, assuring, on those dates, that they would find her and that she could travel to many more places.

“We are waiting for you, so that you continue visiting beautiful places. We miss you”, “Girl I want to see you everywhere you go so we’ll find you“, and “Debanhi I don’t know you, but I hope with all my heart that you return home to your family “, Are some of the messages expressed in his publication.

In addition, the actress Samadhi Zendejas assured on her social networks who received one last message from Debanhi Escobar before she was reported missing.

The actress commented that it was a message in which Debanhi asked him to open his channel on the YouTube platform.

This is the actress Samadhi Zendejas, who shared through social networks that #DebanhiEscobar He sent a message to his Instagram account before he disappeared asking him to open his own Instagram channel. @Youtube . pic.twitter.com/rA7pqz6VTi – The Data News Morelos (@eldatomx) April 25, 2022

“Today I have a void in my belly and my heart is crushed. I woke up with the news of a follower of mine who has had me bad all day, wanting to vomit, very helpless“, assured the actress.