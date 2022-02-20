This was the last public appearance of Freddie Mercury, leader of Queen

Freddie Mercury, leader and vocalist of the British rock band What in, died on November 24, 1991 due to bronchopneumonia complicated by AIDS. It has been 30 years since his physical disappearance and his legacy is more valid than ever. In addition, the last public appearance by the singer is also commemorated.

Instagram Photo: @officialqueenmusic

Mercury, achieved popularity leading Queen where he was accompanied by Brian May on guitar, John Deacon on bass and Roger Taylor on drums. This group achieved the explosion of the album hand A Night at the Opera which included Bohemian Rhapsody. Later, the group became one of the most important bands in the world.

In 1981, the group led by Freddie Mercury, toured Latin America and one of the countries visited was Argentina. Queen gave shows in Vélez, Rosario and Mar del Plata. In La Feliz they performed at the José María Minella World Cup stadium and the band arrived thanks to businessman Ricardo Pollera. In the city of Mar del Plata, Queen stayed at the Provincial Hotel and according to rumors of the time, Mercury did not leave the hotel for fear of being harassed by the press. As for the show, some 25,000 enjoyed Mercury’s display on stage.

On the other hand, the relationship Mercury had with other artists who were popular at the time, like Michael Jackson. It was confirmed that the deal with the King of Pop was not good and that despite sharing a recording studio, it never took place because the leader of Queen waited a long time for Jackson’s arrival and ended up returning to London.

Instagram Photo: @freddiemercury

On February 18, 1990, Freddie Mercury made his last public appearance with Queen. It happened at the Brit Awards. Due to the advanced illness that the vocalist had since 1987, his deteriorated appearance could be noticed and that is why Brian May was the spokesman for the speech. Mercury’s last words to his fans were: “Thank you, good night.”