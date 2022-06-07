This was the last publication that Shakira dedicated to Gerard Piqué

March 13, 2022 was the day Shakira dedicated one last post to Gerard Piqué on her Instagram account. The Colombian celebrated, publishing a photo of Piqué in the field, that the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona reached 600 games.

The singer dedicated some beautiful words to the father of her children, from whom she is now separating after strong rumors of infidelity.

“600 matches! I don’t think he ever did 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your club’s, ours and that of future generations. You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children. These years with you I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms. You have so much left to give us! In football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life; because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Piqué. An exceptional human being,” Shakira wrote at the time alongside the image in which Piqué raises his hands and celebrates.

The separation of the couple was confirmed by the same couple through a cStatement released through Shakira’s communications agency.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they said in the statement.

The alleged infidelity of the Spanish soccer player to the Colombian singer was made known through the podcast ‘Mamarazzis’, from the Spanish newspaper El Periódico. From there, the scandal that currently surrounds the couple was unleashed.

It is said that Piqué is already living in his bachelor apartment again in Barcelona and that he must ring the doorbell of the house he shared with Shakira in order to enter.

During these days, some images of Shakira on an ambulance and it was rumored that the Colombian singer had suffered an anxiety attack and had to receive medical attention. After confirming that she is separating, the artist reported that her father was the one who suffered an accident for which he was taken to Florida to receive the care he needed.

