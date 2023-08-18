This Was the Lawsuit Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: What Happened, Verdict and Results

Angela Reyes Hajek

(CNN Spanish) – Netflix premieres this August 16 “Depp vs. Heard,” a documentary that highlights the role of social networks in Johnny Depp’s 2022 defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. One of the hottest media trials in Hollywood.

Depp, who met Heard in 2009 and married her from 2015 to 2016, filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit over a 2018 opinion article written by the actress, in which she described herself as a “public figure who spoke out against domestic abuse”. represents”.

Although Depp was not named in the article, the actor claims it caused him to lose lucrative roles.

The trial, which took place in Fairfax, Virginia, was marked by mutual allegations between the heroes of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Aquaman” in reference to the actor’s abusive use of alcohol and drugs, and where both denied of physical violence, although they have admitted to arguments and a deterioration in their relationship.

(Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Recriminations ensued between Depp and Heard.

Depp was the first of the former couple to take the stand, where he testified for four days.

One of his most pertinent statements came in 2016 after a recording of a conversation between them was reproduced. There, Heard expressed concern about regaining her reputation, following press reports about abuse in their relationship, and at one point she was heard to have said to Depp: “Tell the world, Johnny, tell them. : ‘I, Johnny Depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic violence.'” When the recording ended, Depp’s lawyer asked him what his answer was, and he replied: “I say yes, I am “

When Depp was asked about the consequences of abusing alcohol, he said that the “only person” he abused in his life was himself. He said, “Sir, if anyone ever in my life had a problem with my drinking, it was me.”

Depp said, “I have never gotten to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way, nor have I hit any woman in my life,” and also addressed the impact of the abuse allegations on his career: One day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo.”

Hurd later took the stand and testified for several days.

“I am having a hard time finding words to describe how painful this is. It’s terrible for me to sit here for weeks and re-live everything,” she said at the start of her statements on Day 14 of the trial, in which she referred to several occasions in which the actor allegedly beat her and even He also sexually assaulted her.

According to the actress, an incident happened when she asked him about the tattoo on his arm and he replied that it had “Vino” written on it. “I laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me,” he said. After the alleged hit Heard is talking about, she said that Depp got down on one knee, cried and apologized, saying: “I thought I had pushed the monster away.”

“I knew it was wrong and I knew I had to step down. And that’s what broke my heart. Because I didn’t want to leave him,” said Hurd, who also said earlier in the day: “He was the love of my life. But it was also this other thing. And the other thing was terrible.”

On the second day of her testimony, Hurd testified about other alleged acts of physical violence, saying: “I didn’t do anything that made him stop hitting me. Nothing. I tried for over a year, maybe two years, just not reacting physically, not reacting verbally, just staring at him, trying to be still, trying to move away. Then I tried to verbally attack him, I tried to threaten him that I would call the police if he hit me again.”

Allegations of writing with cut finger and blood

Depp testified that, in 2015, his finger was cut by broken glass after Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. She sought medical help, but told others that she had injured herself by banging on the door so as not to “get her into trouble”, according to her testimony.

The actress, for her part, alleged that Depp sexually assaulted her with a glass bottle, adding that she did not know whether the bottle he used was broken. Heard testified that Depp told her he would “kill” her during the attack and that afterward she felt pain in that area, was bleeding and had lacerations on her lower legs, among other injuries.

Heard testified that shortly after the fight, she believed Depp used his bloody finger to write and paint in the mansion where they were staying. “It was clear that he was insane. He wrote on the pillow in blood,” he said.

“Devastating” effect on Depp’s career

In addition, at the center of the trial were the effects on Depp’s career. Jack Whigham, the actor’s manager for film deals, testified that Depp began to lose work after Heard’s op-ed.

Whigham testified that Depp had completed a $22.5 million deal for Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, but that after the article was published, Depp had made “zero” studio films.

“As far as Johnny is concerned, (the opinion part) was devastating because it came from a first-person account, it wasn’t from a reporter or someone watching, it was from someone who was saying, ‘ It happened to me,'” he said. Vigham.

expert fight

As criminal attorney Sarah Azari told CNN, the trial also included a “battle of experts” convened by both sides, “which is typical of domestic violence cases.”

On the one hand, Dr. Curry, hired by Depp’s team to psychologically evaluate Heard, said that the actress was suffering from a personality disorder, not post-traumatic stress disorder. Subsequently, Dr. Hughes, who called in Heard’s defense, said that she suffered from PTSD related to the abuse she denounced.

“It ultimately becomes a credibility issue, the jury has to look at these two experts and decide who has the best science, who makes the most sense, who is credible in the totality of the evidence they’ve heard, ” he explained. ,

The witness list includes, in addition to health professionals, people who manage Depp’s properties, for example his private island in the Bahamas, several Los Angeles police officers who responded to the call, the actor’s personal security guard, and the U.S. attorney general. . Civil Liberties Union, Terence Dougherty, et al.

hearsay testimony

After a week-long break in the proceedings, Amber Heard finished testifying in direct examination in mid-May.

When Depp’s attorneys questioned Heard, she spoke about the opinion piece at the center of the case. He said he did not want Depp’s name to appear in the article, which was originally written by the ACLU, but agreed to publish it on his behalf because he believed the op-ed raised There is a need to raise awareness about the issues raised.

Hurd said, “Every word is true.”

In addition, Heard testified that Depp’s drug use and alleged physical abuse caused her to file for divorce from him in 2016 after just one year of marriage.

“I knew that if I didn’t do this, I might not really survive. I was so scared that this was going to end badly for me, and I really didn’t want to leave. I loved her so much,” Hurd said. “Violence was now the norm, not the exception.”

Similarly, Heard announced that she did not want to be a part of a trial that has forced her to relive painful and personal experiences she had tried to keep private.

“I’m a kid; I want to keep moving. I want Johnny to move on too,” Heard said. “I just want him to leave me alone.”

Decision

After a six-week trial, in late May, a seven-person jury in Fairfax, Virginia found Amber Heard and Johnny Depp liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. while Head was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

According to the verdict, Heard denounced Depp in three separate statements in a Washington Post article, and Depp denounced Heard in a statement provided by his attorney.

In a statement following the verdict, Depp thanked the jury, saying it “gave him life again.”

“From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case to the fore was to bring out the truth regardless of the consequences. It is my duty to speak the truth to my children and all the people who stand strong in my support. “I feel at peace knowing that I have finally achieved it,” Depp said in a statement.

For her part, Heard said she was heartbroken by the decision, adding that the decision was a blow to women.

“The disappointment I felt today is beyond words. I am saddened that the mountain of evidence is still not sufficient to address the disproportionate power, influence and influence of my ex-husband, Hurd said.

Results for Depp and Heard

Months after the trial, in December 2022, Heard announced that she and Depp had settled their defamation lawsuit, saying on Instagram that the settlement was “not an act of concession.”

The actress claimed she has lost faith in the US legal system, with her unproven testimony serving as entertainment and social media fodder.

According to her lawyers, as part of the settlement, the damages awarded by Heard to Depp were reduced to $1 million, and Depp agreed to donate that money to charity.

More than a year after the trial, both actors have been captured in Europe. Depp in England and Heard on the island of Mallorca in Spain.

A person close to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star told CNN that after the trial, “Johnny began working on a new film project and touring with his band.” The project was the interpretation of King Louis XV in the film “Jean du Barry”, which was released in May 2023.

In Heard’s case, a close source confirmed that he was living on the Spanish island with his daughter and his partner, Bianca Butti.

According to a person close to Heard, she is “just focusing on being a mother (…) The trial took an emotional toll on her and she just wanted to get away from the noise and disappear from Hollywood. “

Nevertheless, the actress is part of the cast of “Aquaman 2”, which is slated to release in December 2023. During his testimony last summer, he stated that he believed his role in the film was greatly diminished due to the negative publicity. movie. surrounding her separation from Depp.

