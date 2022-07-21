This was the love story between Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, known for acting in ‘High School Musical’, and Austin Butler, the protagonist of the released movie ‘Elvis’, began their relationship in 2011 and separated in 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were a couple for almost a decade until their separation in 2020. Disney actors —who have continued their acting career in productions such as Exchange of princesses, in the case of Hudgens, and Elvis, the new movie starring the actor— they started their relationship in 2011 and in all those years they accompanied each other on red carpets, concerts, events and also difficult moments, such as the deaths of their parents. After their breakup, Butler and model Kaia Gerber became a couple, while Hudgens began a relationship with professional baseball player Cole Tucker. However, his followers can not help but remember their relationship of almost a decade.

Her red carpet debut

In February 2012, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler arrived on a red carpet together for the first time.: the premiere of Voyage 2: The Mysterious Island, starring the actress alongside Dwayne Johnson and Josh Hutcherson. Months later, the actors were seen together at the Coachella festival.

celebrations and support

In 2014, the couple celebrated Austler, who turned 23 years old. “Yesterday was the birthday of the love of my life. Happy birthday to the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent and the best looks I’ve ever seen.”Hudgens wrote on his Instagram account. That same year, Lori Butler, the actor’s mother, died of cancer and Hudgens was with him to support him.

Butler opened up about his relationship with Hudgens

At the MTV Music Awards, Butler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship and how he and Hudgens made it work: “It’s important to put that other person first. If you’re constantly looking for ways to make her happy and she’s constantly looking for ways to make you happy, then you encourage each other as much as possible and you can’t go wrong.”.

Butler accompanied Hudgens when his father passed away

In January 2016, a few hours before he was to perform at GreaseLive!Hudgens announced that his father had passed away from cancer. Butler supported her, sharing on Twitter: “WOW @VanessaHudgens singing ‘Worst Things’ brought tears to my eyes. Just brilliant #GreaseLive.” A week later, the couple traveled to Sedona, Arizona and, months later, to Italy.

Long distance relationship and denying the wedding

While Butler was filming The Shannara Chronicles series in New Zealand, Hudgens spoke to various media outlets about keeping their relationship long-distance: “Communication is key. If something bothers you, don’t keep it to yourself. Remove the censorship and be open”. After Hudgens posted a photo showing a new haircut and a ring on her left hand, rumors began to circulate that she and Butler were engaged.. However, the actress wrote on Twitter, “I’m not engaged! I posted a picture. Not to show off the ring I put on that finger after a long day of filming, but to show off my haircut Lol.”

seven years together

On February 14, 2019, Hudgens shared a photo with Butler through his social networks, in which he captioned “7-year strength.” That same year, Butler landed the role of Elvis Presley in Elvis and Hudgens celebrated via Instagram.. “Can’t wait. So proud of you darling,” she wrote.

Birthday celebration

In that same year, the couple attended the red carpet of once upon a time in hollywoodmovie directed by Quentin Tarantino in which Butler participated. A month later, Hudgens posted photos and a message for the actor’s birthday: “To my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and support. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be [emojis de llamas]”, wrote.