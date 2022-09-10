this was the love story that ended in scandal

For those who love couple stories in movies, there is no better news than when the actors who star in them also fall in love in real life. One of the most recent cases that stole the eyes of the entire world is that of Tom Holland and Zendaya. But they were not the first young love that caught the attention of the audience. Years ago, those in the spotlight were none other than Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart.

Today each one of them is going through a professional success worthy of applause. While the actor showed off this year as DC’s great find by heading batmanthe actress marked a before and after in her career by playing Lady Di in spencer. She was even considered by the Academy in the category of Best Actress at the Oscar Awards. Both have known how to detach themselves from the phenomenon that catapulted them as adolescent figures a decade ago. But his story continues to be just as exciting.

It was in 2008 when it premiered Twilight, the first film in the saga that adapted the famous novels by Stephanie Meyer. Kristen was in charge of personifying Beautiful swanwhile Robert brought to life Edward Cullen, the vampire who continues to speak to this day. Their romance was not only limited to the screen, since when the cameras were turned off, the excellent chemistry between them continued.

From the production team behind the film, they had been warned not to take the fictional romance into a real relationship. However, from the rehearsals it could be seen that both made the ideal couple. In this way, they shot the films that completed the famous saga that can be enjoyed today on Netflix. But once the recordings of New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part I (2011) Y Breaking Dawn: Part II (2012)their love also had its end point.

It was in 2012 when Kristen Stewart began to detach herself from the renowned role in the vampire franchise. In this sense, she starred Snow White and the Huntsmanjust when the rumors of romance with the director of the feature film began, Rupert Sanders. Not only that! In addition, images were published where she was seen kissing, while she still maintained her relationship with Robert Pattinson. Two days before the photos were published, the couple continued as if nothing had happened.

The protagonists of Twilight They were shown together on a date in Los Angeles and then walked through the Teen Choice Awards holding hands. But when the images came to light, there was a break in their relationship. The filmmaker apologized to his wife and children, and Stewart issued a statement lamenting the pain he had caused his partner. At that time, it was revealed that Pattinson was going through a depression as a result of her infidelity. And although they tried to repair their relationship, the truth is that in May 2013 they marked the end of their romantic bond.