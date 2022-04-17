This was the match between Luis Díaz in Manchester City vs Liverpool, qualification, remarkable | premier league

Luis Diaz was the starter, completing, once again, one of the most feared tridents in Europe, with Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah. That alone is already a feat.

It was Jürgen Klopp’s bet on a definitive match, one in which only one of the competitors would come out alive, and that speaks of the great confidence he has in him.

It was a new date between Manchester City and Liverpool, now for the FA Cup semi-final, and the Colombian was present, more as a team player than as the call to appear on the covers. The 3-2 win means he fulfilled his personal mission.

He was in Mané’s second goal, in a gig that started on his side and that opened to the opposite pole until reaching the Senegalese and his fantastic definition. And a new assistance for Salah almost scored, towards the end, when Manchester City was more on top, but the Egyptian could not define precisely.

In the rest of the game he was a constant threat, he received very hard fouls from Fernandinho and Cancelo and he was in charge of covering his point, with great success especially in the first stage.

“He surprised the Reds fans with a display of quick feet in midfield and gave Cancelo a difficult time. So uncomfortable for City to deal with. Remarkable,” the newspaper said of his work. Liverpool Echo, which gave him 8 rating points.

He was surpassed by Mané, the figure of the duel with his double, and Thiago, who did a great job, both with 9 points. He even surpassed Salah (7). Another good day at the office for the peasant. Fortunately, it has become common.