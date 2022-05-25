this was the media relationship of the 90s

Kate Moss will be brought to the stand by Heard’s defense 2:01

(CNN Spanish) — Volatile, dynamite, stormy: multiple adjectives have been used to qualify the media relationship between Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in the 1990s, who is now expected to testify in the trial that pits the actor against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss and Depp met at Cafe Tabac, a popular New York establishment, in 1994, according to the magazine. People. By then, the 31-year-old actor had ended his relationship with Winona Ryder. The British model was 20.

Columnist George Wayne, a longtime contributor to Vanity Fair, posted this week on Instagram a story about the day the couple met, claiming he was the one who introduced them. “When (Moss) walked into the Tabac, I grabbed her hand and immediately led her to Johnny’s table in the center of the restaurant. ‘Johnny, this is Kate’ – ‘Kate, meet Johnny,” the columnist recalled. in his account.

The couple, who were together until 1997, were one of the favorite objects of photographers and tabloids. They, for their part, did not hide their affection in public, recalls People.

wrecked hotels

But “their passion for each other boiled over into heated arguments,” the magazine says.

One of the episodes of the relationship that transcended over the years was the arrest of the man who was then known for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape Y Ed Wood in a New York hotel in 1994 after allegedly vandalizing a room in an argument with Moss.

Police found the actor in a state of “possible intoxication” and her without injuries, and justice dismissed a charge against him. He paid several thousand dollars to the establishment for damages.

In 1998, after their breakup, the two appeared together at the Cannes Film Festival and Moss was called out for wearing her bikini in the corridors of the Hotel du Cap. The model, according to reports collected Peopletrashed his room and was banned from re-entering the hotel for life.

“Years and Years of Crying”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012, Moss said that when she was with Depp she felt cared for and that she was devastated after the end of the relationship.

“There’s no one who’s been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a while. I believed what he said,” Moss said, continuing, “If I said ‘what do I do?’ It’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that indicator of someone I could trust. A nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

The ‘meeting’ with Paul McCartney

Some 15 years after their breakup, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp met in a video by Paul McCartney for the song “Queenie Eye”, in which they shared a scene with a long list of stars that included, for example, Meryl Streep.

Kate Moss on the stand

Depp sued Amber Heard, his wife from 2015 to 2017, for $50 million on the grounds that an opinion piece she wrote for Washington Post in 2018 he defamed him, pointing out that the text, which does not mention his name specifically, falsely portrayed him as an abuser.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, saying statements made by the actor’s lawyer calling his abuse claims “hoax” were defamatory.

Amber Heard testified on the stand that she immediately thought of the Moss-related rumors when Heard and her sister Whitney Heard had an alleged altercation with Depp.

“He hit Whitney, and I heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about it,” Heard testified on May 17, referring to Moss.

A source confirmed to CNN that Moss and Depp remain very close to this day.

With information from Sonia Moghe of CNN.