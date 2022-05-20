This was the meeting between Evelyn Beltrán and Alaïa, after Toni Costa broke the agreement with Adamari López

Tony Costa has given much to talk about in recent months after his separation with Adamari Lopezand now also since he is participating in “The House of the Famous“.

Within the reality show, the dancer has touched on issues of his private life such as everything he lived with the Puerto Rican and his breach over a year ago.

Related news

Let’s remember that they were together for 10 years and as a result of this, their firstborn was born Alaiafor whom they have maintained a healthy relationship.

Another of the revelations made by the Spaniard was to talk about the romance he has with Evelyn Beltran and about the agreement she had with Ada about how she would be introduced to her daughter’s life.

IG @toni

Coast confessed that broke the deal and did not follow the rules that he had with the actress, in which they would go to a child psychologist, but the moment only happened and he presented them.

Immediately, he had to inform the driver of “today” of what happened: “Look, this happened, I know we had agreed on something else but the situation turned out that way. I’m sorry but it turned out that way. I wanted to explain it to you so that you were on the same page with me just in case Alaïa He tells you something because it was like this, like this and like this”.

Evelyn Beltrán talks about her meeting with Alaïa

Given this, the dancer’s girlfriend already spoke about it and the meeting between them took place after a photo session that Evelyn had the idea of ​​buying a detail for the little girl in a toy store.

so he decided give him a stuffed rabbit and he wanted to pass it off as Toni had given it to him, but the dance expert preferred to tell the truth.

“I told him that it was from his father, but Toni told him that it was not from him, but from daddy’s special friend and the girl tells him that she wanted to thank me,” he told The opinion.

For what, as the daughter of the stars, she wanted to thank in a personal way, they met face to face through a video call.

“She was super happy, super grateful, that’s when we talked on Facetime,” he added.

Likewise, the Mexican assured that she was so moved that they left her happy tearsWell, she did not expect that her boyfriend’s daughter would react like this.

“I was in tears because I never imagined the girl’s reaction. She thanked me, told me it was her favorite color, that she had felt her little heart. We started talking in English, she told me it was her favorite and Thank you very much,” he said.

Given this, Evelyn is very happy that her gift has been the way in which she could have contact with the girl and everything has been a success.

“I never imagined that this bunny was going to be the door to see the girl on camera and that we would have the opportunity to meet, I bought it with a lot of love and it makes me realize that a child does not look at the material, but when someone gives him something with love,” he declared.

amv