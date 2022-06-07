This was the meeting of the protagonists of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ | Films

Irais M.

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield’s meeting at the Oscars was not the only one.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield, who are one of the main actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home, they had a reunion in which they interviewed each other. This is the second meeting between the artists after the premiere of the film, in which together they starred in one of the most representative scenes.

A few months ago,

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya met on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. This was their first public meeting since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Homestarring Tom Holland, partner of the actress and friend of Garfield.

“When I did my first Spider-Man movie, I was about your age, 25 or 26. And I wasn’t ready. It was like, I need to take a step back because I still don’t know who I am, “said Andrew Garfield in the new chapter of the return of” Actors on Actors “, program of Variety.

“Perhaps my memory is deceiving me, but I want to say that when we were on the set of spider-man I was constantly forgetting that you are English because you spoke with an American accent all the time,” Zendaya recalled, who plays MJ in the MCU.

Advertising

The actress also recognized the work they do in bringing to life the story of one of the most famous superheroes in history. “We talk about spider-manbut the amount of joy we give people is so coollike seeing you guys have that moment together was special, but also the effect that that had on so many people,” Zendaya said of Andrew Garfield’s encounter with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the film.

“It’s also about brotherhood,” the actor acknowledged. “And I loved the idea that maybe Tom’s Peter would have suffered the same fate as Andrew’s if this one had not come to his universe and learned from the mistakes of the past: I made sure that my younger brother and his beloved did not have the same fate, “said the actor in reference to Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in the movies of The Amazing Spider-Man.

“I remember when I read that, it made me very happy,” he acknowledged. Zendaya, who also recalled that the moving scene in which Peter Parker 3 (Andrew Garfield) saves MJ the first they did together. “I met you yesterday, thanks for catching me. I’m sorry, now you have to cry,” the actress joked.

According to the actors, the fact that the emotional scene was the first they shot together helped keep the rest of the filming fun. “Something that was really funny when I think about it, is that Tom was so nervous about your involvement,” Zendaya recalled of the three spider-men meeting. Garfield, for his part, maintained that both he and Tobey Maguire were aware that it was Holland’s film and they were only there to help.

Advertising

During the Interview, Andrew Garfield was also shown as a fan of Zendaya before his performance in euphoria; the actress, for her part, celebrated the interpretation of the British in Under the Banner of Heaven. Do you think they will share screen again later?