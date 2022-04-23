This was the moment when Lily Collins met Lady Di 30 years ago

british actress Lily Collins The 33-year-old is still enjoying the success of the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’ and is preparing to work with Netflix once again on the third installment of this romantic comedy that won the hearts of viewers forever.

Lily Collins She has an important career in the artistic world since she began her career at a very young age with the support of her mother Jill Tavelman, but she is also the daughter of renowned singer Phil Collins, which has led her to share important experiences throughout her life. .

One of them was the one who lived Lily Collins when he was only three years old and went with his parents to meet Lady Di. Her father, Phil Collins had been invited to The Prince’s Trust event, and brought his family but the girl defied all protocol and manners and did not behave in the best way.

Lily Collins. Source: Terra archive

it was the same Lily Collins who recounted the situation in an interview, saying: “They told me this is what happened. There’s me and my mum and dad and I at a Prince’s Trust event, and I’m giving Diana some flowers, but the second she wanted to take them, I took them away.”

Lily Collins as a child and Lady Di. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

“It was like all the air was sucked out of the room, but hey, I was wearing a really nice dress so who was going to punish me?” Lily Collins At the same time, he remembered another anecdote “I was playing with Prince Charles and I was about to throw a toy phone in his face.” It is more than clear that over time Lily Collins learned manners.