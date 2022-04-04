This was the most watched movie on Netflix in the last week (March 28 to April 3, 2022)

The beginning of the fourth month of the year presents a new Top 5 of most viewed films, leaving one as the most considered by viewers around the world.

Netflix entered a new month to seek permanence as the most requested streaming service on the planet, in a total of 93 countries where it is currently available. They have already announced the series scheduled for the next few days, as well as the films that they hope will have as many views as the one that took over the weekly Top again.

The previous report made it clear that the feature film of the moment was black crab, a thriller about six soldiers who undertake a secret mission across an icy archipelago and risk their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. His reign came to an end, since The Adam Project returned to the first place in the audience ranking.

According to the website of FlixPatrolthe film directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds it is again the most chosen of the week by subscribers. Since its premiere, on March 11, it had reached the top until it was surpassed by black crabalthough their viewing hours showed a possible return: 31,700,000 million, which led them to be the most viewed movie of all of March.

“Adam Reed (Reynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050, who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling back to the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his home, where his 12-year-old self lives”is its official synopsis.

During the past week it became known that The Adam Project was a complete furor and is currently ranked seventh in the historical Top 10 of the platform, thus leading Ryan Reynolds to be the only one with three projects in the ranking, after having been in Red alert and squad 6. The rest of the audience list for the week of March 28 to April 3 was completed with: 2) black crab3) In Good Hands4) squad 6 and 5) Trust no one: On the trail of the king of cryptocurrencies.