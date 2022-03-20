This was the official version of the David Ortiz case

On June 19, 2019, the then prosecutor of the Dominican Republic, Jean Alain Rodriguezwith the Director of Police Ney Aldrin Bautistapresented to the media the version that has been maintained until now about the attack in which David Ortiz he was hurt. To date, this is the case as known in Dominican justice.

Below is the official version of the event according to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic:

The Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Rodríguez, and the Director General of the National Police, Major General Ney Aldrin Bautista, identified the fugitives Víctor Hugo Gómez and Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, as the masterminds of the attack in which the former baseball player was injured. David Ortiz and the communicator Jhoel López, in the evening hours of last Sunday, June 9, 2019, in an entertainment center in Santo Domingo Este.

Officials from the justice system reported that the results of the investigation have shown that the criminal attack was not directed against David Ortiz. They indicated that the target of the executing structure and the intellectual authors was a friend of the former baseball player, specifically, Sixto David Fernández, with whom he shared the same table on the day of the attack, indicating that “it is David Fernández who prepares the table for David Ortiz at the place where the incident occurred”.

The investigation indicates that the attack was directed specifically against Sixto David Fernández, a friend of David Ortizwho was a regular visitor to that establishment, especially on Sundays, the day of the week in which he used to permanently have a table reserved in that place.

They declared “Evidence collected from the mobile communication devices of several involved parties evidence two critical aspects of the chronology of the events: a description of the location of the table where the real target was and his type of clothing, and a low-light photograph taken minutes before the attack by the criminal Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, and in which, due to the arrangement of several objects interposed in the foreground covering the lower part of his body, they give the appearance that the pants worn by David Fernández were white , similar to the one he wore David Ortiz”.

They explained that the person named “Hueso”, named Gabriel Alexander Pérez, Vizcaíno, during the interrogations said that a week before the event, a subject identified as José Eduardo Ciprián, alias Chucky, contacted him to meet with another individual named Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, who would show him the data corresponding to the target of the attack (photos, address), as well as the place he frequented (Dial Bar & Lounge), located on Venezuela Avenue, Santo Domingo Este, and the place of residence located in the Bella Vista sector.

Offering the information during a joint press conference at the Office of the Attorney General of the Republicindicated in this sense, that according to the testimonies collected from people who usually frequent said place, they coincide in affirming that David Ortiz He did not visit that bar often, “which for them was a pleasant surprise when he went there, since he did it once or twice a year.”

Likewise, they highlighted that the domicile of David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic it is not located in the Bella Vista sector, a place that the defendants would have as an address related to the person to whom the criminal act was directed, so the former Boston Red Sox player was never followed up by of the group.

They indicated that when Sixto David Fernández was identified through the photograph exchanged between the executors and one of the masterminds, he was required to be interrogated, pointing out during the interrogations Víctor Hugo Gómez as the only person with an interest and threats to attempt against his life. for an event that occurred a few years earlier, when Víctor Hugo Gómez was arrested by the DNCD, and that could have been interpreted as an act of denunciation against him.

They pointed out that Víctor Hugo Gómez is a dangerous fugitive from US justice, actively wanted by the DEA for belonging to the fearsome and well-known Gulf Cartel. They also indicated that the investigation revealed that Víctor Hugo Gómez was arrested by the DNCD and brought to justice in 2011 for matters related to drug trafficking.

In that same order, they detailed regarding Víctor Hugo Gómez, that the last place where he is located is in the United States and from where it is presumed that the attack was planned and the plan to assassinate Sixto David Fernández was orchestrated.

The authorities highlighted “A relevant fact in the investigation shows that Víctor Hugo Gómez coincided in La Victoria prison with Carlos Nike, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, who is identified by the authorities as the intellectual author, and Jose Eduardo Ciprian alias Chucky, who is the person who contacted the structure that operated to kill Sixto David Fernández, and who mistakenly shot at David Ortiz”.

They announced that an intense persecution against both subjects is ongoing at this time.

A press release through which the information was offered indicates that Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martínez Pérez, alias Rolfi, alleged material author, as well as Oliver Moisés Mirabal, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García (El Nata), Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz (Calamardo), Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez (Nene), Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela, Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno, Lanny Estefanny Pérez Reyes, José Eduardo Ciprián (Chuki) and Carlos Rafael Álvarez (Carlos Nike), the latter two who are serving prison in the Azua 15 prison and against whom a parallel proceeding has been opened for this new case.

The information also specifies that the Public Ministry also brought Franklin Yunior Merán, alias “Rubirosa”, to justice, who turned himself in yesterday, Tuesday, and coercive measures will be known this Wednesday, June 19, at the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Santo Domingo East.

Prosecutor Jean Rodríguez during his speech, said “we inform the nation that we have already informed the government of the United States of America and especially the FBI to capture Victor Hugo, so that he can face the charges that correspond to him both in United States as in the Dominican Republic.

He expressed “This unfortunate mistake does not exempt them from guilt, since it is a criminal act; that whatever the objective, it is equally punishable and we will ensure that it is punished to the fullest extent of the law. The fact that David Ortiz was not his objective, it does not change the nature of the act at all, because it is evident that the intention was to assassinate a person. The law is equal for everyone; This individual must answer for his acts, regardless of who the victim was and what the objective was, as established in article 97 of the Dominican Penal Code.”

The attorney general thanked all the Dominicans who have joined in giving support and follow-up to the process and all those who have joined their prayers in support of David Ortiz and solidarity with his family.

“We recognize the important advances we have made and the immense challenge that every country faces in the face of the defiant attitude of criminals. This unfortunate event should not, nor can it be a reason to encourage fear, unsettle society, and much less, it can be the object of opportunism to inconsiderately affect the image of our country, the hospitality, the cheerful spirit and the good will of our people. Nor should it be a reason to question or speculate about the morals and principles of a human being as David Ortiz”, he declared.

He indicated that just as he promised on August 16, 2016 when he assumed the position of attorney general of the Republic, to enforce the Constitution and the laws, he said “I will not rest a single day until there is justice for this attack in which were affected David Ortiz and Jhoel López, we will ensure that all those who participated are captured and punished, regardless of the motives and circumstances.”

He said that they will continue to work as required by law, after indicating that no material value can be attributed to any human life, be it David Ortiz or any other human being. He emphasized that “no act of this nature can go unpunished, criminals with this level of impudence cannot walk outside the law anywhere in the world; neither here in the Dominican Republic nor hidden in the United States. This crime has not only been an open challenge to the Government and authority; but an attack on modesty and national dignity, on Dominican identity, on its most beloved symbols. It has been an attack against all Dominicans; those from here and those from there; those who, like David, are temporarily absent from this beautiful island where they were born”.