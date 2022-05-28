Entertainment

This was the particular love story between Marc Anthony and Selena Quintanilla

The love story of the singer Mark Anthony 53 years is quite extensive. He just got engaged to his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira and in the coming months they will walk down the aisle, for him it will be the fourth time since he was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer López and Shannon de Lima.

Some time ago Marc Anthony was encouraged to speak for the first time about his colleague the singer Selena Quintanilla, who was killed by a fan at the age of 23. He said that they shared many things and that she always held a very special place in her heart.

