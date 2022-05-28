This was the particular love story between Marc Anthony and Selena Quintanilla

The love story of the singer Mark Anthony 53 years is quite extensive. He just got engaged to his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira and in the coming months they will walk down the aisle, for him it will be the fourth time since he was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer López and Shannon de Lima.

Some time ago Marc Anthony was encouraged to speak for the first time about his colleague the singer Selena Quintanilla, who was killed by a fan at the age of 23. He said that they shared many things and that she always held a very special place in her heart.

If this romance had happened, Marc Anthony and Selena Quintanilla They would have been one of the perfect couples in the music industry. “We were both born here in the United States. At the beginning we had problems with our Spanish and we were learning to speak it together”, said the interpreter.

Later Mark Anthony he confessed, “I had an incredible love for her. I think Selena shines because of the way she handled her life, her talent, her career. We had a lot of pressure to learn the language, but we will always laugh about it. Many doors opened the way for him.”

Selena Quintanilla. Source: instagram @selenaqofficial

“Selena managed to open them in the market where an American citizen can earn a living singing in Spanish and traditional music from her country. To this day we still feel the impact. You know? That’s why it’s an honor for me to say that I considered her a friend”, he finished Mark Anthony.