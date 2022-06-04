This was the passionate kiss between Nacho Casano and Osvaldo Ríos in ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’

The second season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’ recently began and since then a lot has happened between the participants, that is, from fights to fleeting love affairs. As is known, the contestants cannot leave unless they are eliminated. However, this time they have changed the methodology because one of those who no longer belonged to the team will return.

The actor Ignacio Casano, better known in the world of entertainment as Nacho Casano, has not only had romantic moments with the Mexican, Ivonne Montero, because on this occasion he was quite close to Osvaldo Ríos, at the same time that they had a passionate kiss.

Nacho is seen to have a rather serious wardrobe and later grabs a bouquet of flowers, while Ríos has a wig and a blue dress, then both simulated that they were having a passionate kiss that attracted the attention of more than one who enjoys this reality.

In the end, everything consisted of the interpretation of some characters that each one had to embody, a moment that for them was quite special for having returned to their normal life to a certain extent, after having remembered what they had dedicated themselves to for so many years.

Also, the rest of the participants did not doubt at any moment of laughingAnd because of what they were seeing, and it was not just about them, many also did it on social networks, because the video went viral on the various platforms that exist.

Laura Bozzo since her arrival has not stopped being in the headlines of the national and international press, since she has always given material to cut, and not only deals with the great differences she has had with the vedette Niurka Marcos, since a recent incident occurred new controversy.

The Peruvian presenter mentioned that Casano had allegedly had something beyond a professional relationship with a producer who worked for Televisainformation that so far has not been confirmed or denied by the person involved.

