This was the reaction of Adamari López to see Luis Fonsi singing at the 2022 Oscar Awards

The ceremony of Oscar Awards 2022 It was full of great moments and Latinos were present at the great festival of Hollywood cinema. One of the magical moments of the award ceremony was when Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Carolina Gaitan and Meghan Thee Stallion They sang “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the movie “Encanto”.

In the “Hoy Día” program, they presented a video of Fonsi behind the scenes after his presentation at the big show.

“My people, I just got off the stage,” Fonsi is heard saying. “Incredible to sing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ at the Oscars, a song full of energy. I hope you have enjoyed it a lot. Thanks for the love”.

After presenting the video, it was Adamari Lopez who had the floor and where he could react to the video of Fonsi and his presentation at the Hollywood gala.

“We enjoy it. We enjoyed it a lot so thank you for being part of that important momentAdamari said.

