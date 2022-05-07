This was the reaction of Adolfo Bautista after the ‘tribute’ of Licha Cervantes

The legendary Guadalajara attacker responded to the ‘Predator’ after the tribute he paid him in the game against Pumas.

Alicia Cervantes continues to pay tribute to several historic Guadalajara players during their goal celebrations, so now it was Adolfo Bautista’s turnwho gladly received the gesture that the historic forward of Chivas Femenil had with him during the match against Pumas.

During the First Leg Quarterfinal match that was played on the field of the University Olympic Stadium, Licha was in charge of opening the scoring from the penalty mark by deceiving the feline goalkeeper Melany Villedaso the rojiblanca took off her shoe and placed it on her forehead as the mythical player number ‘100’ used to do.

The “Bofo” responded to the front of the women’s team through his Instagram account, where he dedicated a special message to him for the passion with which he plays soccer: “What a crack you are Alicia Cervantes. Seeing you play, it is seen that you enjoy and love what you do. Congratulations”wrote.

every time that Bautista scored a goal, he used to take off the booty with which he had scored to place it on his forehead and later presenting said shoe to the stands, a gesture that characterized him, mainly during his first time with the Guadalajara team, in which he won the star number 11 in the 2006 Apertura.

When will the return match be played?

The second confrontation of the series between Chivas and Pumas Femenil will be played next Monday, May 9, at the Akron Stadium, a duel that will cIt will begin at 7:00 p.m. and where one of the Clausura 2022 Semifinalist clubs will be defined.

