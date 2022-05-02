This was the reason why Megan Fox drank her boyfriend’s blood – Prensa Libre

For example, in an interview published in April this year in the magazine Glamor Fox assured that she had anticipated the movement #MeToo for almost a decade.

At 35 years old, Megan fox has become one of the celebrities more present of Hollywood, after his participation in blockbuster films such as transformers either Ninja Turtles. But beyond her performances in these and other films, the actress has also been in the news for her few reservations when it comes to expressing your freedom.

“He was always speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic and patriarchal things what were happening in Hollywood in 2008 and 2009, long before people were ready to accept or tolerate that. And in fact I ridiculed for doing it”, confessed the actress.

Another statement Megan made in the interview was the fact of having drunk the blood of her boyfriend.

The topic jumped into the conversation, since in January 2022 the interpreter had posted a video on her Instagram announcing her engagement to rapper Colson Baker -also known as Machine Gun Kelly– and where he also noted having accepted the commitment. “… And then we drank each other’s blood,” he confessed in the publication.

As stated in the interview, Fox confirmed with a laugh that he had taken Baker’s blood, but clarified that they had been a few drops and they did too at other times for ritual purposes.

The video that the actress published in January:

“(…) I suppose that drinking each other’s blood could fool people or people imagine us with drinks and we are like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” the artist joked for Glamor. However, She assured that drinking blood is one of the various spiritual activities that she does with her boyfriend.



She explained that at least she did things “more controlled” like reading tarot cards and getting involved in astrology, or doing meditations. On the other hand, she assured that his boyfriend was somewhat more frantic, since sometimes he was willing to cut his chest with broken glass And tell Fox “Take my soul”

Given the impression of what was reported, the Glamor interviewer asked the actress if that really happened. Again, between laughs, Megan told him that “not exactly”, but “a version of that has happened several times”.