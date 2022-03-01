This was the reason why William Levy never married Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Actors William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They formed one of the most stable couples in show business. They were together for almost 20 years and formed a beautiful family, although they never married.

At first, the protagonist of “The ghost of Elena” and “El Analia” did want to go through the altar and formalize a marriage with the father of her two children and pressured him to make a decision about it, although over time he ended up giving up that idea.

“Before I did want to, and I was like: ‘Okay, when are we going to get married?’ But I don’t even think about it anymore”Elizabeth acknowledged during an interview with the program ‘The Break at Programa 7’ on Univisión.

Her change of mind was largely due to the arrival in the world of her offspring, Christopher and Kailey, who became the only link she needed to feel attached to the handsome Cuban for life.

“I already feel married, really. I believe that the greatest commitment is a family, much more than a marriage”, She insisted on her love story, which did not develop as she expected, but which she would not change for the world. “I never thought it would be like this, but imagine… it was the other way around. This is how things stayed and nothing happens. It’s really not as important as it was before.”

Why did William Levy never want to get married?

“I have always known that I am a very liberal person, not in the sense of anything bad; I like to have freedom, to feel free”, confessed at some point William Levy. And he clarified that he never married, not because of the commitment, but because he likes to feel that he is in a place because he wants to, not because it is an obligation.

For the Cuban actor, when two people want to be together they have to do it because they decide it day by day. It has to be something that is born and arises freely. For William Levy the most important thing is to have the freedom to be where you want and enjoy those moments without pressure.

In fact, he has shown it throughout all these years, because his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrez It has had many twists and turns. The love between the two was born in 2002 when they participated in the reality show “Protagonistas de telenovela”. Years later and already with a son, they announced that they had decided to separate. In 2009 they gave each other another chance and welcomed their daughter, although the love would not last long and by 2011 they would break up again.

After spending several years apart, in 2014 they announced that they had decided to resume their love relationship. This was the longest period in which they remained together, until a few weeks ago when they communicated through their social networks that they were not together.

This time the separation between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez will it be final?