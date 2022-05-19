Scarlett Johansson: This was the recording of action scenes | instagram

The opportunity for the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson to work as the most beautiful and dangerous spy in the world of comics, as Black Widowthe prettiest redhead who is part of The Avengershaving his first appearance in 2010, for the second film of Hombre de Hierro starring the famous actor Robert Downey Jr.

Having a brief appearance as Natasha Romanoffwithout thinking that it would win the hearts of the fans of the cinematographic world of Marvelbecause in 2012 she would return to play the character of the spy in the first film by The Avengersacquiring more time on the screen, because now she would be one of the protagonists, next to Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddlestonamong others.

So interpret Natasha Romanoff It was not an easy task because the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson she underwent a strict diet to be able to enter the tight wardrobe of the famous spy, said suit would give a lot to talk about because it fit so coquettishly to her perfect silhouette that she quickly became one of the female characters in the world from Marvel dearest.

Apart from that, the 37-year-old actress had to work hard to be able to recreate the clever choreography that the action scenes required, well to recap, Black Widow She is a great spy who has great talent and command of martial arts, so many action scenes can be seen in the film.

So today, through Instagram, the “behind the scenes” came out of how the beautiful actress was rehearsing and practicing the choreography so that it would look great, just as we saw it in the movie, resuming her appearance in Iron Man 2Scarlett would star in a scene where she faces a large number of opponents, knocking them all down with incredible ease due to her arduous training.

After the first movie avengerswould keep appearing in the movie of Captain America: The Winter Soldierfor later in the second installment of The Avengers with the Age of Ultroneach time gaining more prominence, at the same time as a great development that many assure that this character was made especially for Scarlett Johanssonaffirming that they cannot imagine any actress who is not recreating it.

However, after the second movie, he would skip to the third which is when they made us all take sides with Civil War, in Infinity War and in Endgame when he does an act of bravery so great that it made fans come out in tears in the eyes for it.

He gave away one last appearance in his own movie that came out for the Disney + streaming platform, which bears the same name as the character.