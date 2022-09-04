This was the relationship between Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, the parents of Dakota Johnson, which began in the middle of a controversy – Revista Para Ti

At just 15 years old, the actress left home to live with the actor, who was 22 at the time.

If we go back to the cinematographic classics of the ’80s and ’90s, surely some of the films and series that starred in both movies and series come to mind. Melanie Griffith like Don Johnson, two of the most popular actors of those years.

In principle, melanie Already coming from a famous family (at least on her mother’s side) was the iconic actress and model, Tippi Hedren. Thanks to that, Griffith was able to enter the selective environment Hollywood with great ease, being just a girl, when accompanying her mother to the film set. Thus, she fell in love with acting at a young age.

When I was just 14 years old, melanie she met the one who would be the love of her life, also an actor don johnson22. At the time, he was acting in The Harrad Experiment with the mother of Griffith. It was there that the young promise stayed in love with the artist, 8 years mayr than her.

Soon after, they started dating and even Melanie moved in with him when she was 15 years old. Nowadays, the age difference and the fact that she was younger would make noise and be quite a scandal, but at that time, It was seen as something “normal”.

Melanie and Don. Source: Pinterest

When you turn 18, melanie got engaged to Don and in January in January 1976, they were married. Their relationship seemed to be going perfectly, when Johnson confessed to melanie that he had cheated on her with former Miss World, Marjorie Wallace. Although the young actress forgave him, six months after the marriage the divorce came, since Griffith I was still suffering from that infidelity.

Melanie and Don. Source: Pinterest

Time after, melanie began a relationship with Steven Bauer, the actor with whom she had her first son, Alexander. Parallel, don johnson was dating model Patti D’Arbanville, with whom he had Jesse.

At that time, Griffith She began to have difficult addiction problems and, in a night of desperation, she called her former partner again, whom she would marry again in 1986.

Melanie, Don and their children. Source: Pinterest

In October of that same year, he came into their lives dakota johnson, their only daughter in common who also knew how to stand out in different film roles. Years later, the differences between melanie Y Don They were made to divorce again, in 1996. After that breakup, they both moved on with their lives and partnered separately. melaniemeanwhile, married Antonio Banderas, from 1996 to 2015. Meanwhile, Johnson He had a relationship with Barbra Streisand, the singer and actress with whom he recorded the duet “Till I Loved You”.